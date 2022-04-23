Some fans who ignored Kevin Hart’s no-phone policy at the comedian’s show at SNHU Arena in 2018 were ejected by security.
Since that Manchester show, Hart has taken away the temptation to text a friend or record a video. Now fans must lock their phones in a pouch for the duration of his performance.
Hart and fellow comic Dave Chappelle, as well as musicians Jack White and Bruno Mars, are customers of Yondr, a San Francisco company that has found a niche detaching people from their ever-precious smartphones.
New Hampshire happens to be the only state in the country where Yondr has yet to make an appearance, but the company says it recently signed on for a show in July, a path that usually leads to other new customers, such as local school districts.
On April 17, fans who attended White’s show at Agganis Arena in Boston were introduced to Yondr, which provides a phone pouch that once locked can only be opened in a designated phone-free space.
Yondr works primarily with live entertainment events and schools, places CEO Graham Dugoni says are particularly vulnerable to the eroding nature of smartphones technology.
“It’s important that people experience the difference – especially for the younger generation – of what it’s like to not have a computer in your pocket kind of leading your experience in the world as you go through it,” said Dugoni, who founded the company eight years ago.
Artists contract with Yondr for a variety of reasons, he said. For comedians, it prevents their shows from being leaked on the internet. For musicians, it can change the dynamic of the evening.
“The artist is more attuned than anybody else to the energy in the room. And when everyone goes in and they step through and their phone goes into a pouch, everyone is fully there,” Dugoni said. “I think the atmosphere is different. People are talking to each other.”
Comedians aren’t the only ones who don’t want to see their antics spread on social media.
“I think there’s definitely a privacy component at large shows for fans in the public sphere. They’re not being recorded by other people without their knowledge,” he said. “That’s always been a very funky part of smartphones to me – that people can just take photos and videos (of other people) willy-nilly and post them to the internet without their consent.”
Dugoni likens restrictions on smartphones to those eventually placed on smokers. Remember when people used to be able to smoke cigarettes in airplanes? Kids, set your time machine before 1990.
“I think we’ll look back and we’ll go, ‘How on earth did we give our kids unrestricted access to the internet all day in school or allow people to take photos and videos of other people without their knowledge in the public sphere everywhere all the time?”
Yondr employs about 50 full-time employees and works with a number of contractors.
“We’re growing again,” Dugoni said. “Like it was for a lot of businesses, the pandemic was rough, but we made it through.”
Matt Army, who grew up in Newfields, joined Yondr as an intern four years ago and now works for the company full-time, leading partnerships in New England. Among the company’s latest clients is Chicopee, Mass. Last month, students at Chicopee High School began locking their phones everyday in Yondr pouches.
“It’s just baffling to me why there are no schools in New Hampshire doing Yondr,” Army said. “I think a lot of that is because we don’t do any social media or advertising.”
The company charges districts $20 per student, who are assigned a pouch for the year. When students enter a school, they place their phone in the pouch and push a button to lock it. When they leave school for the day, they are able to unlock the pouch and retrieve their phone, which stays with them all day.
Yondr charges its entertainment venue and artist clients $3 per person. Shows are advertised as phone-free so fans know what to expect.
“Your phone goes into the pouch, it locks, you keep it in your pocket the whole time,” Dugoni said. “If you need to make a call at a show, like you need to call the babysitter, you can step out to a phone use area, which is the equivalent of a smoking area.”
After unlocking their phones on the way out of a show, concert patrons drop the pouch in hampers placed by the exits, similar to dropping off a pair of 3-D glasses at a movie theater.
Yondr’s work has ranged from small events, such as photo shoots, to shows at 35,000-seat arenas.
Dugoni, who still uses a flip phone, pays attention to literature and research on the impact of smartphone use. He compares Yondr to the natural park system.
“It’s creating spaces that are set aside from the normal pace and tug and flow of modern day life, and through the experience of those spaces, allowing people to basically reconfigure their relationship with modern technology,” he said.