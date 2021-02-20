Water bottles at West High

Manchester High School West students pick up water bottles at a presentation by the Manchester Chamber of Commerce at West on Feb. 4. Because water fountains aren’t in use due to COVID-19 safety protocols, students needed reusable water bottles. Some 13,000 new bottles were donated with help from Manchester Proud, the Greater Manchester Chamber, Beeze Tees, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and People’s United Bank.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

AS PUBLIC EVENTS go, the donation of free water bottles to school kids doesn’t sound like big news. But the delivery of 13,000 water bottles at Manchester High School West earlier this month represented a milestone. Unlike most such donations, this one was a coordinated effort to target a specific need that affects all of the city’s 22 schools.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the district has been replacing water fountains with bottle fill stations similar to those used at fitness centers. In a city where poverty is widespread, even a new water bottle could mean a hardship for families.

