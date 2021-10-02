SINCE IT CLOSED more than 60 years ago, the old YMCA building in Portsmouth has sat empty as a vibrant downtown evolved all around it.
Restaurateurs Peter and Michael Labrie have rechristened the four-story building as a music and culinary venue that will soon also be home to a contemporary art museum.
Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club opened Thursday with two shows by the Joey DeFrancesco Trio, the first in a fast-growing schedule of national acts booked to play there this fall. A $300-per-person fundraiser on Oct. 28 for Gather, a Portsmouth-based food pantry, is already sold out.
Two weeks ago, the Labrie brothers hosted three soft openings to build a buzz and break in their new staff before officially unveiling the project they spent the last five years and more than $20 million developing.
Architect Andrew Sidford led the redevelopment of the 27,000-square-foot building, which has room for about 600 people.
Guests wandered the three floors occupied by the club, which features multiple listening rooms and bar areas and plenty of vantage points to see and hear music. The menu at the final pre-opening event Sept. 24 included spicy gumbo, collard greens, rice and corn bread — cuisine that alluded to the New Orleans tenure of Executive Chef Nathan Varney, who also made sure plates of beignets made the rounds.
The quintet of local musicians on stage featured Les Harris Jr. on drums, Keala Kaumeheiwa on bass, Mark Shilansky on piano, Chris Klaxton on trumpet and Duncan Hardy on saxophone. Their setlist included “So What,” a classic track by trumpeter Miles Davis that was released in 1959 — the year the YMCA shuttered the 135 Congress St. building.
“From 1905 to 1959, the YMCA, this space, served this local community,” Michael Labrie told guests. “From 1959 until this week, this place has sat vacant. Once again it is serving this local community.”
While marquee acts Mavis Staples, Christian McBride and the Blind Boys of Alabama will drive ticket sales, the club also will feature local musicians.
“This will be a place that not only enjoys the wonderful sounds of the big headliners from east to west,” Michael Labrie said. “It will also be the place that hears the wonderful sounds of the extremely talented local musicians that we are so lucky to have here.”
The Labries, who also operate the River House restaurant in Portsmouth and the Atlantic Grill in Rye, were on a tight timetable once they publicly announced a September opening earlier this year.
Back when Union Leader photographer David Lane and I last visited the club in May, that target seemed overly optimistic, as construction crews continued to work on flooring and other finishes. Some furnishings were still on order, a big roll of the dice during the pandemic.
The Labries also had to work through the various permits they would need to operate. Michael Labrie thanked city staffers in Portsmouth, who were among the invited guests Sept. 24.
“They really helped us to push this over the finish line and get us open,” Michael Labrie said. “They were wonderful. The inspection department, the planning department, the office of management — and even the legal department.”
What he said after that was drowned out by the laughter of the crowd. Maybe Jimmy’s should consider hosting comedy acts, too.