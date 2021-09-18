SHERYL MCQUADE is used to hearing businesses talk about their challenges.
As the regional president for Northern New England for TD Bank, and now as the board chair for the Business and Industry Association, McQuade encounters representatives from a wide range of industries.
These days, nearly all of them have at least one complaint in common: a lack of workers.
It’s a problem she can appreciate. Banks are suffering from workforce woes, too.
“We have a very robust referral program going on right now because we need to have our employees help us recruit,” McQuade said during a recent interview.
So TD Bank employees are on the lookout.
“If you go to a restaurant and you experience good service … we try to not poach from our friends and our community partners, but we really need to find people who have a thirst for working, are eager to be in the workforce right now, because there aren’t enough of them,” McQuade said.
McQuade, who joined TD Bank in 2019, oversees the bank’s retail and commercial banking operations in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, which includes about 130 locations and 4,300 employees.
We visited the Newcastle resident at TD’s Portsmouth store — the term the company prefers over branches. With her was Gary Barr, the market president for New Hampshire.
“The biggest challenge all of our businesses are seeing in almost every industry is finding employees, including us,” Barr said. “That’s a huge challenge. Every industry I talk to can’t find enough employees.”
TD Bank has developed an internship program to train new recruits. Part of the education is grooming young workers to learn more about commercial banking.
“You really don’t find that the schools teach commercial banking,” McQuade said. “They teach investment banking, corporate finance, wealth management, but they don’t really teach what we do, which is lending to the small businesses, medium size businesses and large businesses and providing those treasury products and really fueling growth and investment in the business community.
“That’s just not something colleges build a curriculum around. We’re trying to educate them about lucrative career paths that start there,” said McQuade, who has more than 30 years of experience in the industry.
A big part of that education is understanding local markets.
“I tell people commercial lending is really an art not a science,” Barr said. “You can run credit scores on people, and that’s one thing. But particularly in larger commercial (banking) it’s much more complex.”
It’s as much about honing strong people skills as it is crunching numbers.
“We try to really develop relationships with our customers, to be a trusted adviser versus just taking orders and saying yes or no,” he said. “Those relationships are really important to us but very important to our customers.”
It’s also why finding homegrown employees is vital to the bank’s success.
“Part of our model being regional in nature, is why it’s so important to us to find that talent here as opposed to having a decentralized model where you could have commercial bankers in New Jersey or New York or Boston and then servicing clients up there,” McQuade said. “Then the relationship is not the same.”
Barr, a native of York, raised his children in nearby Stratham, with his wife, a Portsmouth native. The couple lives in Portsmouth now, within walking distance to parks, restaurants and entertainment. He’s watched the seacoast city grow and become a mecca for arts and nightlife.
“There is a lot of money flowing around this town right now. There’s a lot of liquidity everywhere right now,” he said. “For the housing market, if you’re a seller, it’s been a great market. If you’re a buyer, it’s not a great market.”
It’s one that also makes it tougher to attract employees. He noted the construction of a new apartment building across the road from the bank that is being developed to help provide more housing that is affordable to workers.
“Some of the concerns we would have would be workforce housing in markets like this, so that’s a challenge,” Barr said.