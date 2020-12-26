IN MID-MARCH as the coronavirus outbreak was forcing nonprofits to postpone public gatherings, Boys & Girls Club CEO Diane Fitzpatrick was focused on when the Manchester club could reschedule its Foundation of Friends breakfast, which it usually holds in April at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Mike Cote's Business Editor's Notebook sig

By the time the club presented its largest fundraiser of the year in June as an online event instead, Fitzpatrick and her staff had been confronting even greater challenges.

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.

Saturday, December 26, 2020
Saturday, December 19, 2020
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Saturday, December 05, 2020