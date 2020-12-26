IN MID-MARCH as the coronavirus outbreak was forcing nonprofits to postpone public gatherings, Boys & Girls Club CEO Diane Fitzpatrick was focused on when the Manchester club could reschedule its Foundation of Friends breakfast, which it usually holds in April at the DoubleTree Hotel.
By the time the club presented its largest fundraiser of the year in June as an online event instead, Fitzpatrick and her staff had been confronting even greater challenges.
ON AN unseasonably warm Christmas Day in 1971 — the Old Farmer’s Almanac says it hit 46 degrees — Santa Claus arrived at our Manchester home, bringing toys and a generous heart at a time when our family was in desperate need.
U.S. e-commerce sales jumped 49% in this year’s holiday shopping season, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse report, underscoring the COVID-19 pandemic’s role in transforming customers’ shopping habits.
Millions of Americans were to see their jobless benefits expire on Saturday as U.S. President Donald Trump refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, insisting that it did not do enough to help everyday people.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Federal agents investigating an explosion in Nashville were searching a two-story suburban house on Saturday for clues to explain why an RV blew up and injured three people in the heart of America's country music capital on Christmas Day.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I were married for several years, divorced, then remarried 10 years later. During our separation, he had a lot of girlfriends. To this day, he keeps all their contact information. I discovered he has emailed some of them since we’ve been back together. I think he us…
NASHVILLE - A motor home parked on a street exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday, moments after a recorded message emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police called an "intentional act" in the heart of America's country music capital.
For too long, Acura has purveyed perfectly bland sedans with equally bland names, a far cry from when the division was selling Legends, Vigors and Integras, sports sedans that satisfied driving enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike. And while the automaker has recently fielded fun-to-drive c…