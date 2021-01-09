WHEN I work out, I usually listen to music on my headphones, cranking it up loud enough to drown out the junk the gym pipes in through the ceiling speakers.
I pass the time by watching the headlines on the bank of big-screen TVs overhead. They help me forget that I’m hard at work sweating to the oldies and prepare me for the day ahead. Check out these gems from Thursday morning on CNN, CNBC, CBS, Fox News and ESPN:
IN MID-MARCH as the coronavirus outbreak was forcing nonprofits to postpone public gatherings, Boys & Girls Club CEO Diane Fitzpatrick was focused on when the Manchester club could reschedule its Foundation of Friends breakfast, which it usually holds in April at the DoubleTree Hotel.
ON AN unseasonably warm Christmas Day in 1971 — the Old Farmer’s Almanac says it hit 46 degrees — Santa Claus arrived at our Manchester home, bringing toys and a generous heart at a time when our family was in desperate need.
Owners of the two biggest mobile app stores took action on Friday against the Parler social networking service because of posts inciting violence, with Alphabet Inc's Google removing it and Apple Inc warning it may do the same.
A Florida man photographed carrying U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern from the House of Representative chambers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested late Friday, according to jail records.
As the mob swarmed into the U.S. Capitol, Pennsylvania congresswoman Susan Wild took cover, squeezing into a tight aisle in an upper-floor gallery and inching across the floor as supporters of President Donald Trump banged on the doors.
WASHINGTON - An increasingly isolated and angry President Donald Trump, cut off by Twitter in the waning days of his term, faces a renewed drive by Democrats to remove him from office after he incited his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol.
WHAT A JOY it is to hear from reader-friends sharing their thoughts and observations. Some have discovered this column recently while others have been corresponding with us for as long as we have been published. Leafing backward through their writings over the years, treasures are to be found.