The U.S. Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington

The U.S. Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

 ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS

WHEN I work out, I usually listen to music on my headphones, cranking it up loud enough to drown out the junk the gym pipes in through the ceiling speakers.

Mike Cote's Business Editor's Notebook sig

I pass the time by watching the headlines on the bank of big-screen TVs overhead. They help me forget that I’m hard at work sweating to the oldies and prepare me for the day ahead. Check out these gems from Thursday morning on CNN, CNBC, CBS, Fox News and ESPN:

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.

Saturday, January 09, 2021
Saturday, January 02, 2021
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Saturday, December 19, 2020