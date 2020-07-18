COVERING your face with a mask before you mix in public is rapidly becoming as commonplace as strapping on a seatbelt before you turn the key in the ignition.
It’s taken only a matter of months for state governments and businesses to begin mandating the use of masks to protect others from infecting them with COVID-19.
It took a decade after modern seatbelts were introduced before the federal government required manufacturers to include them in vehicles in 1968. And it wasn’t until 1984 that New York became the first state to mandate their use.
In New Hampshire, seatbelt use is still optional.
So are facemasks. Unless you want to go inside a restaurant, gym, hair salon, amusement park or just about any business that is operating under state pandemic precautions.
If you’re buzzing around town on a Saturday to run errands, you’d best bring along a mask, even for businesses where their use is not yet required. You don’t want to be the only person waiting at the deli counter at your neighborhood supermarket without one.
Nothing like the power of shame to change human behavior, especially when it’s a matter of life and death.
Matters of life and death drive business. Beginning Monday, Walmart will require face masks at all its U.S. stores, the company announced last week. Target and CVS quickly followed suit, joining a growing list of national retailers that includes Kohls, Starbucks and Best Buy as the country grapples with a virus that has killed nearly 140,000 people.
“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” Walmart wrote in a joint statement from Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith and Sam’s Club Chief Operating Officer Lance de la Rosa.
Not being first doesn’t matter much if you’re the biggest. When the world’s largest retailer requires the use of masks, it’s bound to have a wider impact than any government mandate and more likely to be enforced.
Walmart customers will be greeted by a “Health Ambassador” who will remind customers who show up without masks about the company’s new policy.
“The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution,” the company said.
Early in the pandemic face masks were hard to come by, but now you can find them as impulse items hanging on a rack near the cash registers at grocery stores. Expect them to become as commonplace as racks of chewing gum and candy bars.
Show up somewhere without a mask, and chances are you’ll be handed one to wear, which happened to me a few weeks back when I showed up mask-less at a blood drive.
It’s been years since wearing a seatbelt became automatic for me. It will probably take me a few more weeks before wearing a mask becomes as habitual as snapping those buckles.
Let’s hope we won’t need them as long as seatbelts.