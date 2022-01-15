COVID spikes. Workforce woes. Supply chain disruptions. Rising energy costs. Inflation worries.
Despite all that, 2022 should prove to be a strong year for New Hampshire companies, says Joe Carelli, Citizens Bank president for New Hampshire and Vermont.
“Universally, the prognosis for 2022 is actually very bullish,” Carelli said by phone last week. “Our customers continue to see exceptionally strong demand for their products and services.”
The regional president of the state’s largest bank says he sees increased demand for companies looking to expand their footprints, including high-tech manufacturing, metal fabricators, and biotech and pharma.
“All of those industries have seen high single to mid double-digit growth during COVID, which we’re seeing follow right into 2022,” Carelli said.
Eighty-six percent of manufacturing executives surveyed in a recent report by Deloitte said they are “somewhat or very positive on business,” up from 63 percent in 2020.
That matches what Citizens is seeing among its business clients, said Carelli, who expects gross domestic product growth and manufacturing in Northern New England to be 4 to 5 percent in 2022.
The Deloitte report notes the unusual nature of positive economic indicators arising despite historic labor and supply chain challenges.
“But this is the trajectory for the US manufacturing industry in 2022 emerging from the pandemic,” the report said. “The recovery gained momentum in 2021 on the heels of vaccine rollout and rising demand.”
Rising wages
Problems with supply chains are continuing to pose a challenge for companies trying to meet increased demand. They also can’t find the workers they need.
“Regardless of what they’re manufacturing or what their service is, there are supply chain issues across the board,” Carelli said. “Labor and labor scarcity is probably the No. 2 concern that we hear from customers.”
It’s a good time to be a worker.
“There is actually a highly competitive spirit for good trained labor,” Carelli said. “The benefit to this labor scarcity is that we’re hearing of companies that are having to significantly increase their wage base to be able to attract talent.”
Companies are also facing spiking prices for oil and natural gas.
“Those commodities are in so many materials, whether it be in polyethene products, manufacturing of steel products. We’re seeing tremendous increases in commodity prices,” Carelli said. “And clients are working hard to determine how they can appropriately pass on those commodity prices to the customers.”
Freight costs and freight availability are also driving up costs.
“We’re hearing stories of containers that are coming over from Asia or Europe that are up three and four (times) over 24 months ago,” Carelli said. “The freight challenges across the board are really keeping people very focused on expanding their vendor base.”
Manufacturers also face additional investments to keep their software systems secure from increased cybersecurity threats.
“Most companies are talking about double-digit increases in their IT spend this year, with a lot of that focus being placed on beefing up cyber security firewalls,” Carelli said.
Branch banking
The rise of digital banking has changed what business is being conducted inside branches, but all you need to do is visit Elm Street for evidence that branches aren’t going away any time soon. Citizens has many bank and credit union neighbors downtown, including several that have opened branches in recent years.
“What’s happening in the branch today is people are coming in, and they’re meeting with financial representatives to talk to apply for a student loan, or a home mortgage loan or increasing their credit card to make some household purchases,” Carelli said. “What happens inside a branch looks incredibly different than it did even just five years ago.”
This May, Carelli will celebrate three decades with Citizens Bank, most of it on Elm Street. He was named president in 2011.
“I get up everyday really to make sure we’re doing the right thing by our clients,” he said. “And that hasn’t changed in 30 years.”