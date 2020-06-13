COMEBACK? What comeback?
On my short trip to the office, I drive by an insurance agency that regularly changes the wording on its double-sided road sign, sometimes to welcome new agents.
Last week, one side said “Don’t call it a comeback.”
What do we call it then? I’m pretty sure the sign refers to the unwinding of state-mandated COVID-19 closures and cautions, which Monday includes the return of indoor dining at restaurants and the reopening of gyms, pools, funeral homes and some other activities.
“You can always come back, but you can’t come back all the way,” Bob Dylan sang in “Mississippi,” a song that was released on Sept. 11, 2001.
Right now, that song speaks the truth.
Restaurants along the state’s southern border can open only to 50 percent capacity, as fears of coronavirus creep from a more highly infected Massachusetts remain strong.
Some restaurants are choosing to remain on the sidelines, not able to calculate a profit from half-empty dining rooms. Others will see what they can stretch from a combination of indoor and outdoor seating.
So what do we call it then?
The time lost was more than a pause. That’s the word that comes to mind when I remember St. Patrick’s Day eve, when diners scrambled for one last seating at their favorite local haunt after news broke that Gov. Chris Sununu had ordered restaurants to close beginning the next day for an unspecified amount of time that ended up lasting nearly three months.
If it were a “pause,” then we could just hit “play” and we’d be sitting on stools at the bar at the Puritan Backroom talking to that nice couple that own the drywall business we met back in March, when no one was wearing a face mask, though the containers of sanitizer wipes stationed all around us foreshadowed the many weeks ahead.
For now, let’s not give it a name since we don’t even know what it is yet.
Let’s just give it a chance to breathe.
Civil unrest
Across the nation, peaceful gatherings teeter on violence.
That was my neighborhood Home Depot on a recent Saturday. Too many weeks of being cooped up appears to be taking its toll on people, even those venturing out for the mundane task of buying building supplies and landscaping materials.
I witnessed two heated exchanges in a matter of minutes, the first inside the store. “Hey, you didn’t even say excuse me!” one guy said through his face mask. The alleged perpetrator seemed to have no idea what he had done and apologized. He wasn’t wearing a mask so maybe he had breached the 6-foot barrier.
In the parking lot, a woman shouted out a “Please chill!” command as she drove around the corner after what appeared to be a battle over a parking space. I couldn’t make my exit fast enough.
Blood and time
The following week I visited a blood drive, trying to make good on my resolution to donate a pint when I can. It’s been difficult in recent months to find a slot because the American Red Cross (redcross.org) only accepts donors via appointment due to COVID-19 precautions — a handicap at a time when demand remains high.
So it was not a big surprise to learn that my appointment was not going to go as planned. I expected to wait for awhile, especially when I saw several other people camped out in folding chairs.
That didn’t sit well for one guy who arrived early for his appointment and noticed how many names on the clipboard had not been checked off yet. He said the wait was unacceptable — as if he had made reservations at a restaurant — and demanded to speak with a supervisor after giving the young check-in woman a hard time.
He was happy to give his blood but not a moment more of his time. He left without donating.
If I see that guy again, I’m keeping my social distance.