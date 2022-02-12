AS AN individual lender, Laurel Adams has supported small businesses all over the world through Kiva, a nonprofit founded in 2005 that provides zero interest loans to people and projects in underserved communities.
Now Adams is helping to promote Kiva locally through the Regional Economic Development Center of Southern New Hampshire and targeting businesses in the Granite State.
Kiva hosts crowd-funded campaigns that accept as little as $25 toward their goal, whether it be $9,000 to open a beauty salon in Puerto Rico or $1,325 to help build a clean water system for a family farm in Vietnam.
“Kiva approached us last summer and asked if we’d be interested in learning about becoming a hub,” said Adams, president of the Raymond-based center. “I had been an international Kiva lender for more than a decade so I was very familiar with the product and am a big fan of their platform.”
Kiva, based in San Francisco, provides loans of up to $15,000. Borrowers have up to 36 months to repay.
Adams said the loans help fill a gap for businesses not ready to work with organizations like the REDC, which helps startups and small businesses secure financing of up to $750,000.
“We really struggle with the tiniest of loans, and the people who are maybe working out of their home or not yet ready for commercial space or who are very, very early stage,” Adams said by phone last week. “We have a tougher time with those loans of $10,000 dollars and under.”
MicroCredit-NH, a peer-to-peer lending nonprofit, used to offer similar services but has been gone for about a decade.
“That experience over 10 years has really taught us that those smallest businesses would be really well served with a product like Kiva,” Adams said. “They have a short repayment term, no interest and no fees. And (borrowers) hopefully will be in great shape to be able to come to us for their next level of funding.”
Kiva was already available in New Hampshire, but through the REDC borrowers will now have some extra help.
“We have a dedicated capital access manager that helps them through the application process. It increases their chances of success,” Adams said.
The REDC also has launched a website, LendLocalNH.com, for people interested in supporting local businesses.
“If individuals are interested in participating as lenders in Kiva, that would be a great place to start,” Adams said.
As a Kiva lender in her private life, Adams enjoyed choosing the kind of borrower, region or industry she wanted to help.
“It really lets you target your microlending to businesses that matter to you,” she said. “And you’re able to watch them repay and get their businesses growing.”
Family matters
Adams will be among the panelists for “Financing in a Family Business,” a program presented by the University of New Hampshire’s CEO & Family Enterprise Center at 8 a.m., March 2 at the Puritan Backroom, 245 Hooksett Road.
Adams will be talking about what she looks for when family-owned businesses approach the REDC for financing.
“We like to talk about having clear agreements in place, clear succession plans in place, and working together to determine the best way to finance growth, especially if it’s a long-term situation where it’s multigenerational or several decades of business,” she said.
The program is $99 per person for “not yet members.” Email cfb.ceo@unh.edu or call 603-862-1107.