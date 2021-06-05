DENVER
RAIN PUMMELED the customers trying to squeeze under the roof overhang outside Twist & Shout as they joined more than a dozen people waiting to be admitted into the record store.
Through the wall-length windows, they could see people lined up at the register, placing their selections of vinyl LPs and compact discs on the counter as a young bearded clerk chatted them up about their choices and took their credit cards.
About five minutes later, a couple of shoppers emerged, their bags of music booty tucked against their sides. A store worker then flashed two fingers, summoning two more customers to take their place inside the store.
The worker held open a door that was missing its outside handle: No one enters without permission.
Once inside the hallway, the customers were directed to a hand sanitizer station. Rubbing their hands with gel was their ticket to browse.
The independent store’s strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols seemed out of step the same week Colorado chain grocers like Safeway and King Soopers had already relaxed their guidelines, allowing fully vaccinated people to wander their aisles mask-free.
It’s a scenario playing out everywhere as the nation transitions to a time when someone wearing a surgical mask while shopping for milk and bread would draw curious stares. Grocery stores in New Hampshire including Market Basket and Hannaford also now allow vaccinated shoppers to wander the aisles without masks, employing the same universal honor system that requires no one to flash their shot cards.
The changes are so fresh, they are just beginning to alter behavior that has become a habit over the past year.
A “stop sign” placard that commands the entrance of a King Soopers in Denver once alerted customers to wear masks. Now the stop sign competes with a couple of new stickers announcing the relaxed policy.
The ratio of mask wearers to naked faces inside the store one morning last week was about 3 to 1. Perhaps some people hadn’t noticed the newly doctored sign or were not ready to risk attracting unwanted attention. Fresh in their memories were those times they walked into a public space during the pandemic having forgotten to cover their faces.
Traveling by commercial airline over the Memorial Day weekend still required passengers to wear masks for their entire flights as well as while they were walking around airports. Same for the Boston Express, the bus that shuttles New Hampshire residents to Boston-Logan International Airport.
Still, it feels near the end of the line for mask mandates, thanks to a combination of lower infection rates, higher vaccination rates — and mounting frustration. My wife and I got a taste of that a couple of weeks before our Colorado trip as New Hampshire began relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.
At the Auburn Tavern one Friday night, no one was wearing masks or practicing social distance. And no one seemed to care. The mood was relaxed and inviting, if not a bit jarring for two people who showed up with their faces covered.
At the Backroom in Manchester one night later, a sixty-something woman rolled into the restaurant in a wheelchair and was informed by the host that she would have to wear a mask. He offered her one if she needed it.
The woman immediately spun her wheelchair around.
“I guess we’re going somewhere else,” she said.
Not so long ago, going somewhere else would not have been an option.
Masks will continue to be part of our lives for months to come, as businesses determine what makes the most sense for their customers and employees, and the FAA wrestles with safety protocols for travel.
My son had a theory about why that record store in Denver had yet to relax its rules: If you spend 20 minutes standing in line, you’ll be primed to spend some money when your time has come. There was no way we were going walk through that rain again empty-handed.