Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, a world famous purveyor of smoked meats, operates out of a gas station in Kansas.
So it’s not blowing smoke to say chef Colin Rourke and his team have a prime spot to prepare brisket, pork and chicken inside a Mobil station in Manchester.
Fuel stops where hot dogs spin endlessly on heat rollers are making way for quick-serve restaurants that serve food cooked from scratch in open kitchens.
Welcome to the first Alltown Fresh in New Hampshire. Parent company Global Partners is converting some of its 350 gas stations in New England into stores that offer fresh-cooked food and locally sourced products.
The Brown Avenue station reopened for gasoline sales a month ago after being closed since September for remodeling. It opened for food sales on Wednesday.
So far, Global Partners has opened 10 Alltown Fresh locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York. In the coming weeks, it plans to open two stores in Nashua and two in Massachusetts.
Alltown Fresh joins a growing trend to convert gas station convenience stores into roadside attractions that serve fresh food and sell local products, including craft beer.
The Common Man restaurant group introduced a similar concept at the Hooksett Interstate 93 northbound and southbound rest stops and opened three additional stores in Manchester and Plymouth.
In addition to barbecue, the food menu at Alltown Fresh in Manchester includes burgers, sandwiches, smoothies, coffee and all-day breakfast.
“I think with the pandemic, it wiped out a lot of corporate catering in these large buildings,” Rourke said Thursday during a ribbon-cutting event. “People are going toward this who are working at home and want to grab something quick to eat.”
For nearly 20 years, Rourke operated Ricardo’s Cafe Trattoria with his father in Lowell, Mass., where they served Italian fare. He’s ready for the switch to barbecue.
“I think it’s a great fit for Manchester,” he said. “Spring and summer time are coming up. It’s going to be bustling in here for sure.”
The Queen City store, near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, is technically the second Alltown Fresh location in New Hampshire. But the store that opened in 2019 in Auburn, which includes a Burger King, is no longer part of the rollout and will eventually be rebranded.
“This concept was never going in there. This is a very different concept,” said Chip Rives, who joined Global Partners as senior advisor last year. “When this whole thing first started, they were trying to figure out what the concept was.”
Alltown Fresh operates a ghost kitchen in Waltham, Mass., where Josh Smith develops menus that vary by location.
“We’re trying to pick the right spots for these … where people appreciate fresh, farm-to-table, locally sourced, clean food that’s chef-made,” Rives said.
Each store has its own chef overseeing the kitchen.
“These aren’t just people slicing deli meats,” Rives said. “Josh Smith, who came up with this entire (barbecue) concept, is a chef. He owned lots of different restaurants and ran lots of different restaurants. Everybody he hires, it’s all about customer service, customer experience and great food.”
The store will donate its leftover food to the Families in Transition Food Pantry.
“We’ll be picking up food once a week here,” said Faith Krefft, director of food service for Families in Transition. “Their food is good for like four days, but they’re going to pull it at two days, and we’ll receive that food. And that’s what we’ll be giving to our shoppers at our pantry. It will still be nice and fresh.”
The lure of fresh food is what inspired Jamie Spanks to sign on as the store’s general manager. She previously worked for another gas station chain.
“Fresh food. You don’t find that in gas stations,” she said of Alltown Fresh. “It’s more of a food establishment that happens to sell gas.”