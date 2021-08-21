PATRONS who bemoan that T-Bones, Copper Door, Cactus Jack’s and CJ’s West Grill have been closed on Mondays will be happy to know Great New Hampshire Restaurants will end the policy Sept. 20.
The restaurant company recently opted to shut down on Mondays during a time when it can’t add enough staff to keep up with demand. So rather than burn out their workers, the management team decided to slow the pace for a while.
That means Labor Day will be a holiday for everyone.
“It’ll be nice because the staff will actually have Labor Day off for the first time in probably ever,” CEO and owner Tom Boucher said Monday before the start of the company’s annual charity golf tournament in Bedford.
For its final Monday off on Sept. 13, the company is taking over Delta Dental Stadium.
“We’ll have all 800 employees plus their families for a nice company outing,” Boucher said.
While the Bedford-based company has had to adjust to the shifting protocols of the pandemic over the past year and a half, customer traffic remains strong, he said. The state’s low unemployment rate, which remains below 3%, continues to make it hard to find workers, especially kitchen help.
“For us, it’s been a (labor) shortage, but only because the revenue demand is as high and in some cases higher than it was in 2019,” he said.
Sales numbers for a recent week underscored that trend: Three of the company’s nine locations beat 2019 sales, even with being closed on Mondays, Boucher said.
There are no sales comparisons available for the company’s new T-Bones in Concord, which opened in September off Interstate 93 next to the new Tru by Hilton hotel. But it’s proven to be the sales leader for the T-Bones brand, he said.
The opening of the restaurant was delayed by about four months due to the pandemic. Primary Bank, which financed the project, allowed the company to make interest-only payments during the interim, Boucher said.
“A lot of times when you open a restaurant, you’re kind of racing to the finish line because you have to start paying rent. You have to start paying your bank loan,” he said. “It worked out great because we were able to staff it, train it. It was the smoothest restaurant opening we’ve ever had because of that.”
The company has no plans as yet for its long-delayed project to redevelop the former Shorty’s location in Bedford.
“We’re going to wait until the time is right to get really out of the pandemic and get back to normalcy,” he said. “It might be a family-friendly sports bar. We might do a spinoff of a Copper Door-type concept.
“We’re going to wait until we make a final decision. We’ve got time.”
Right now, a Copper Door concept would probably leave calamari off the menu — thanks to the latest pandemic bump in the supply chain.
“We are going to be out of calamari at the Copper Doors in the coming weeks because we just can’t get it. Our purveyor shared with us the chain reaction of what’s happening,” Boucher said. “Most calamari is from overseas. The world literally shut down so they had no cargo ships going out and nobody getting any seafood or whatever.”
The company also has had trouble securing dishware and takeout packaging.
There’s no rhyme or reason to it. For the most part, customers have been understanding, he said.
Like some other hospitality companies, Great New Hampshire Restaurants instituted a surcharge on some menu items during the pandemic but does not have one in place now. Increasing costs for commodities and deliveries as well as labor are driving up expenses.
“Inflation is here. People are just starting to see it now,” Boucher said.
Over the past 18 months, Boucher and his team have had to respond to an ever-shifting series of challenges as COVID-19 reshaped how business is conducted. For example, the company’s website notes how all its restaurants are now equipped with NASA-grade air purification systems and lists nearly a dozen safety protocols.
“We’re talking dozens and dozens of decisions that at times had unintended consequences that we didn’t see coming,” Boucher said. “And other times it was like, oh, I guess we did the right thing by doing nothing.”
He expects those decision-making skills will continue to be put to the test.
“Even now, we’re still in the throes of it, especially with things startling to double up with the delta variant. We’re back to the unknown again.”