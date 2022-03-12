THE TYPICAL INVESTOR in a tech startup is a middle-aged white guy. York IE, a Manchester-based investment group, aims to change that.
The percentage of women in tech companies has made gains in recent years, averaging about 25 percent of the workforce, but the investment side remains dominated by men.
Through TechWomen Invest LLC, York IE plans to increase the number of women investors and create more opportunities.
“Kyle (York) started this company with the co-founders a couple of years ago and has gotten great investment participation, great portfolio companies,” Janelle Gorman, the company’s chief financial officer, said in a recent talk over Zoom. “As it’s been building, we realized we need to have more women around the table as well.”
That could help increase the chance women-led startups get funded.
Last year, female founders secured only 2% of the $330 billion venture capital investments in the U.S., Bloomberg reported in January, the smallest share since 2016.
“There’s not only an issue on the investing side and how that capital is deployed but just having a seat at the table,” said Holly Neiweem, chief operating and financial officer of Quantum XChange, a cybersecurity firm based in Bethesda, Md.
Neiweem, who works remotely from Durham, is among about a dozen women who have signed on to participate in TechWomen Invest. Before joining Quantum Xchange, Neiweem spent 15 years in the investment industry, including managing a portfolio for Morgan Stanley.
“I think it’s a great way for more women to have access to not only investing in an asset class that’s pretty hard to crack into but also leadership opportunities whether it be on boards or in the C-suite,” she said.
Through TechWomen Invest, accredited investors will be able to participate in York IE’s investment partner syndicate, which is an “evergreen” syndicate and not a traditional fund. The annual minimum commitment is $25,000 a year.
That’s a much lower entry point than for the fund’s individual investors, who commit at least $100,000 a year for five years.
“It’s a big number. You have to be pretty deep in the pockets,” said York, a former executive at Dyn and Oracle. “You need to be pretty wealthy to say I’m going to put $100,000 into tech startups, which of course, are high risk, high reward.”
TechWomen Invest lowers that minimum by reaching the core minimum in the aggregate of the smaller investments.
York IE has a capital base of about $15 million a year, through which it invests in 15 to 20 startups.
“That capital board is made up of 35 to 40 individual tech investors, high-net work individuals, family offices, multifamily offices and our own capital,” York said. “When we talk about the base of investors, that is very male-heavy.”
Making connections
As part of the launch, York IE established a partnership with the New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s TechWomen/TechGirls program.
“We put our heads together and thought this could be a great way to get more investors in the company and offer more women an easier opportunity to be on boards of directors and advisory boards, be investors, and connect with female entrepreneurs and founders,” Gorman said.
The group gets a position in every York IE deal, similar to the individual investors.
“To do early stage investing well, you need a spread of investments,” York said. “You can’t just do it for a couple of years and hope it becomes the next big thing, a Dyn or a Newforma or a PillPack.”
Investors in early stage companies need to expect hits and misses.
“Some will be nice wins. Some might not make it. Some might get huge and go public or sell to Oracle,” York said, alluding to Manchester-based Dyn’s 2016 sale to the Silicon Valley giant for more than $600 million. “But you need to have a spread of investments, and that’s what makes the early stage risk-reward all very much worth it.”
Kara Banosian and her husband have invested in York IE companies, but she’s eager to participate with TechWomen Invest.
“I love the idea of it being focused on women, empowering women,” said Banosian, chief marketing officer of Stavvy, a Boston-based company that digitizes banking and real estate transactions.
“We are already involved in York, but I’m not as involved as I wanted to be because of a family dynamic,” she said. “So it’s an opportunity for me to do something on my own.”
She’s especially interested in the potential to collaborate with other women.
“The idea that we can empower one another, network with one another,” Banosian said. “There’s a whole other angle and door that’s going to open connections and support. I’m really excited to see where that goes.”