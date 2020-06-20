A PANDEMIC robs lobbyists of their greatest weapon: personal contact.
No phone call, email or text can match the communication that takes place when people meet face to face, especially when one has fresh knowledge that could help the other’s cause — the kind of information exchange that happens when people are roaming the halls of the State House.
The Business and Industry Association hosted a trio of lobbyists last week for a webinar that promised to help its members understand the potential consequences of issues the Legislature has been considering, including permanently expanding unemployment insurance benefits and increasing the state’s minimum wage.
While those issues and others were addressed, the most relatable takeaway was how video meetings are not the natural habitat for people who earn their livelihoods by advocating for industry in Concord.
“What happened March 14 and thereafter really changed the world that we all live and do business in,” said Jodi Grimbilas of J. Grimbilas Strategic Solutions.
Once the governor ordered a state of emergency, the House completed one last marathon session before closing the State House doors, Grimbilas recalled.
And bills under consideration were left in limbo.
“Our views had to change. So where we may have been tracking a particular piece of legislation for the clients or organizations we work with, the government relations that we do had to change significantly,” said Grimbilas, whose clients have included CVS Health and Cisco Systems.
Lobbyists instead began spending their time contacting the governor’s office for the latest information on COVID-19 closures and restrictions.
“Is our industry on the ‘essential’ list or ‘not essential’ list? Can we get them on the ‘essential’ list?” Grimbilas said. “Things changed tremendously when it came to the legislative process.”
Only in May did talk of the Legislature reconvening begin to surface, which led to the House meeting at the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore Center in Durham on June 11 and the Senate session at the State House on Tuesday at the House chambers in Concord, where the groups could practice social distancing. The sessions were preceded by about 20 virtual public hearings.
Henry Veilleux from Sheehan Phinney Capital Group, a lobbyist for the lodging and restaurant industry, expects the use of video technology and special accommodations for in-person meetings will continue for the 2021 session.
“I’m sure they’re going to have to start thinking about that because a 400-member House, when they’re sitting in that one chamber, they’re elbow to elbow, so depending on what the situation is like, they may not be able to meet as a full body,” he said. “Sometimes when there are hearings, people are snaked around the hallway because it’s a real controversial bill.”
“Unless there’s a vaccine, there’s still going to be a concern about the social distance aspect,” he said. “You know, 2021 may be another interesting year where we do things remotely.”
The flow of information doesn’t work the same way when legislators are cooped up at home, said Donna Gamache from Eversource Energy.
“When we’re in the Legislature and walking down the hall, you can get seven things done. You talk to somebody and you say, ‘What’s going to happen with that?’ Well, they’ve been down the hall, and they’ve been talking to people all day so they’ve got the latest,” Gamache said. “So when you talk to one person you really know pretty much — I mean things can shift — but you pretty much know what’s going to happen.”
This year, it’s been difficult to predict where bills will land.
“When they’re at home and they’re not really walking down the hall, but I’m calling them to find out what’s going to happen they think they know what’s going to happen, but the minute they get into the dynamics of being with the group, it might not be real,” she said.
David Juvet, BIA’s senior vice president of public policy, who moderated the webinar, believes he has a solution.
“I’m going to have two Dixie cups with a six-foot string between the two, and so I’ll hand one to you and I’ll speak into one and say, ‘What have you heard lately?’”