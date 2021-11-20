AS THANKSGIVING approaches, comedian Juston McKinney has Plymouth on his mind.
Not the one with the rock.
“The pilgrims landed in Plymouth, Massachusetts, so every Thanksgiving I go up to Plymouth, New Hampshire, and do a show at the Flying Monkey on the Saturday after Thanksgiving,” the Newmarket standup comic says.
As 2021 comes to a close, he’s also gearing up for his Year in Review show — three performances and possibly a fourth — at the Portsmouth Music Hall, Dec. 26-28.
It’s a tradition McKinney has been keeping at both venues for about a decade. This year, he’s also bringing the recap show to Manchester at the Rex Theatre on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
“The year-in-review show is a brand new show every year that I put together where I use multimedia — I use slides and occasional video — and I go through everything that happened in that year in our country, this area, very New England-centric, and also in my life,” McKinney said by phone last week.
McKinney is scheduled to hang out Monday with the early morning crew on WZID to promote his shows. We agreed neither of us are morning people, like the high-energy hosts who crack jokes at 6 a.m. on the radio.
“You really have to embrace the mindset. ‘All right, I’m going to bed at 9,’’ McKinney said. “Because I wake up and I’m just not ready to go mentally. I am not firing … I can’t remember anything. So I think it’s pretty amazing what they do.”
McKinney’s a pro so you won’t be able to detect that he’s rubbing sleep from his eyes when he exchanges witty banter with Neal and Marga.
His Monday schedule also was going to include serving as emcee for the Union Leader and Salvation Army’s Santa Fund kickoff. But the evening event, which had been intended to replace the annual luncheon because of COVID-19 concerns, was canceled.
McKinney has become used to last-minute changes over the past year and a half. He figures his business is back to about 80% of what it was before the pandemic.
Sometimes he doesn’t know how to gauge the impact of COVID spikes and the latest safety protocols. Are people still going to come to the shows? What will the crowds be like?
McKinney had planned on recording his first comedy special since 2018 in October at the Palace Theatre in Manchester, the venue for his Amazon Prime show “Parentally Challenged.”
In August, when he had to make the decision to book a crew, he decided to shelve the plan.
Bummer.
He was on fire that night, and so was the crowd.
“With school starting and people talking about the spiking and the delta variant, that made me not do it. And I regret it because I still did the show at the Palace, and it was just an amazing night,” McKinney said.
He has a fond memory of the performance, but the lack of recorded evidence still stings.
“From the whole time I did my first line — when I got this huge eruption of laughter — I’m thinking in my head, ‘I should be taping this,’” McKinney said.
The voice in his head was telling him to be great but not once-in-a-lifetime great.
“In a weird way I’m like, I don’t want this to be one of the best sets I’ve ever had in my life because I should have been taping it,” Mc-Kinney said. “I was throwing in some new stuff. I was ad libbing.”
McKinney hopes he can rekindle that magic in March at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, where he has tentative plans to record the special. He’ll have to transition from writing the Year in Review to gathering material for an entirely different show.
“The pandemic has made me have to switch gears a lot,” he said.
In the meantime, he’s prepping for gigs in Las Vegas — and, for the first time, Aruba.
“The wrinkle there is making sure I can come back.”