MEMORIAL DAY weekend heralds the return of big summer barbecues in back yards nationwide.
My wife and I will be celebrating the holiday in a back yard 1,700 miles away in Denver, which AAA ranked among the Top 5 most popular road trips for the holiday weekend.
We’ll be arriving by jet.
Like thousands of other freshly vaccinated Americans, we’ll be making good on a trip we had to cancel when the pandemic hit. We’ll get to stay in a guest bedroom my son and daughter-in-law remodeled last summer that has yet to host any visitors.
More than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from their homes this weekend, an increase of 60% over last year, when only 23 million people traveled — the lowest AAA has recorded since it began tallying travel behavior in 2000.
About 2.5 million people will be boarding airplanes, nearly six times more than last year but 750,000 fewer than the 2019 holiday. Last year, AAA didn’t even bother to issue a Memorial Day forecast because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control has cleared vaccinated people to travel, though it’s recommending the wearing of masks, social distancing and other safety protocols. And most of us will still have to take off our shoes to get through security.
While we prefer to fly out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, we chose Logan so we could fly to Colorado nonstop. The early morning bus ride from Londonderry marked our first trip to Boston in more than a year. The invisible walls that have separated even tiny New England states are finally beginning to fall as governments relax pandemic restrictions.
We’ve already booked a flight to Florida in August from the Manchester airport for another family trip. (Why else would we visit Florida in the swamp sweat of summer? Only for you, Mom.).
MHT is starting to experience an uptick in business, primed by more service to our nation’s capital. United Airlines plans to resume daily flights to Washington Dulles International Airport in June, and American Airlines resumed daily flights to Ronald Reagan National Airport in April.
Airport officials and law enforcement practiced a different set of safety protocols last Monday night after a bomb threat prompted them to evacuate the Manchester terminal and leave two planes full of returning passengers on the tarmac for 90 minutes until the airport was swept for explosives.
Along with the return of travel comes the usual risks from which a vaccine offers no protection.
“Here in Manchester, it’s pretty out of the ordinary,” Airport Director Ted Kitchens said the next mornnig during a radio interview.
For our next trip, we’ll be hoping for a whole lot of ordinary after a year when ordinary has been in short supply.
At least the backyard barbecues are back.