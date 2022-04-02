MIKE APFELBERG only needed a couple of days to travel from Nashua to the Ukrainian border.
A 12-hour flight from Boston to Amsterdam, a connection to Bucharest, an overnight hotel stay and then a nine-hour drive in a rental car.
Sunday morning, the president of the United Way of Greater Nashua expects to be contributing to relief efforts as refugees cross the border into Romania from their war-torn country.
The decision to make the journey Apfelberg began Thursday took quite a bit longer than the transatlantic flight.
“I wouldn’t do it without my wife’s permission,” Apfelberg said before he left New Hampshire. “I spent about 10 days of researching before I actually worked up the guts to tell her I was thinking about it.”
Selling her on the idea was not as hard as he expected.
“Like most everybody I know, My wife and I have been watching with horror what’s been unfolding in Eastern Europe,” he said. “And we felt an increasing level of just helplessness and a desire to do something.”
His wife’s family history inspired him to take action.
“For me, that’s a little bit through the lens of my wife, who is German. Her family was displaced after the war and spent quite a while, as millions of people did, as migrants and refugees around Eastern Europe.
“It was a family with five siblings. One of the siblings, at one point, was actually separated from the rest of the family and spent about four years separated from the family and finally was reunited years later.”
Because his trip was personal and not part of his work for the United Way, Apfelberg initially reached out to international relief organizations like the Red Cross, registering with several of them as a potential volunteer. But after none immediately responded, he decided to parlay his United Way and Rotary connections and reached out to his counterparts in Europe.
“Through that I was connected to the United Way of Romania, which is located in Bucharest, and I’ve been speaking with them, with their executive directors, sort of executive director to executive director,” he said.
The United Way of Romania has a partnership that is working in Sighet about a kilometer from the Ukrainian border. Apfelberg is not sure what he will be doing when gets there. Part of his plan was to buy medical supplies and other needed items for refugees when he arrived in Bucharest from money he raised in New Hampshire, which as of Wednesday was up to $15,000 through friends and family collected via Venmo and a GoFundMe page.
“I don’t bring a lot of tremendous additional skills to the task, but I am fluent in German and I do speak passable French,” he said. “And I am able-bodied. So there’s got to be a role there somewhere to help out.”
The relief organization Apfelberg is working with has set up a center where refugees check in when they arrive.
“When the refugees come across they need to get entered into a database so people know who they are, where they’re going and what their immediate needs are,” he said. “Do they need clothing, food, any kind of first aid, connections to relatives in the West? Whatever those things are.”
About 600,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Romania, according to the BBC. The crossing where Apfelberg will be working is seeing between 800 to 2,000 a day.
“It’s not by any means the largest, but not inconsequential,” he said.
Before he left New Hampshire, Apfelberg communicated with his United Way counterparts in Romania via Zoom.
“I have been able to connect with the Rotary clubs in Romania as well,” he said.
Apfelberg spends most of his professional life raising funds and directing them to service agencies that meet local needs. For this journey, he felt compelled to step out onto the world stage.
“My United Way job is a very local job, which I love. I’m responsible for the 11 communities of Greater Nashua. That’s my world. It’s a very small world,” he said. “But we live in a very big world. And I feel like sometimes we’re called to do something bigger than what we’ve done before.”