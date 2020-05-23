“ENJOY OUR PARKS!”
Just don’t expect to get wet this summer, kids.
If I were texting you, I might have included an LOL, but it wouldn’t be a fake LOL. I really did laugh out loud when I got to the “Enjoy our parks!” closing line on Manchester’s list of summer 2020 parks and recreation rules.
That peppy command came after a lengthy notice of things city folks won’t be able to do this summer due to COVID-19 precautions, which includes the city’s three swimming pools and Crystal Lake.
It was one of those laughs that comes when you hear something that is both funny and painful at the same time. It reminded me of that Monty Python sketch about the cheese shop that doesn’t actually have any cheese to sell you.
Can I interest you instead in a splash pad for toddlers at Dupont Park?
Sorry, that’s closed, too.
Reporter Mark Hayward noted that CDC guidelines do not call for outright shutdowns of pools, just social distancing. But I’m not here to carp about whether the city should shut down the pools, just bemoaning the loss.
Turns out the pools and parks are not actual casualties of COVID-19, more like collateral damage. Because of revenue shortfalls, the Board of Mayor and Alderman enacted a hiring freeze. So there’s no money to hire lifeguards and other staff, Parks Chief Mark Gomez said in an open letter to the community posted Friday.
“Parks & Rec hires over 100 seasonal employees each year (including lifeguards, pool checkers, and camp counselors) to assist with operating Manchester’s aquatic facilities and recreation programs,” Gomez wrote. “Without them, we cannot safely or effectively open the pools, splash pad or summer camps, all of which see several hundred visitors each day.”
This could become the summer that never was if we don’t try really hard to save it. I worry about what kids in the city will do now without Fun in the Sun, the free day camp program that meant a summer job for me when I was in the eighth grade.
I visited with camp counselors at JFK Coliseum a few years ago when it packed with dozens of kids and came away thinking about how the current generation of city youth need these programs even more than I did, the son of a single mom raising four children in a third-floor apartment on the West Side.
My older brother and I spent nearly every summer day swimming at Rock Rimmon pool — none of us ever called it Dupont — and took free swimming lessons there. We competed in city swim meets, took home ribbons and trophies, and spent time with lifeguards and swim coaches, who, like our teachers at school, helped shape the people we would become.
Back then, the parks and recreation department also organized activities in the mornings, giving us something to do with our time until the pools opened at 1 p.m. We learned to make key chains with gimp — “butterfly” was the easiest stitch to learn — and played ring toss.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about a new effort by some downtown business leaders to create a template designed to help small businesses in Greater Manchester weather the pandemic and adapt to whatever it is that will be coming next. What will happen to our community if we start seeing a bunch of empty storefronts?
I feel the same way about empty pools, parks and playgrounds, even with the knowledge that this likely will be temporary.
Next summer, let’s hope it’s time to enjoy them again.