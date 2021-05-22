By Mike Cote
It’s been a long, bumpy road to Shambala.
Three Dog Night was booked to play Tupelo Music Hall in April last year. After the pandemic hit, the show was rescheduled to July and then March and then pushed to 2021.
When the band finally hits the stage Aug. 20, Scott Hayward will celebrate the first indoor show at his Derry theater since COVID-19 pulled the curtains down on entertainment nationwide, ushering in a year of outdoor shows and social-distance seating in the venues that were able to remain open.
“Three Dog Night is the first artist to commit to their tour date in over a year,” Hayward said last week during a press conference organized by nearly two dozen New Hampshire performing arts centers.
Now that the state has lifted restrictions on capacity, venue operators have to commit to those dates as well.
“We will open at full capacity because we are contractually bound to offer the same number of seats agreed to in our contracts,” Hayward said during the virtual meeting Tuesday.
The Capitol Center for the Performing Arts in Concord announced last week it will resume full-capacity shows on Aug. 1, also citing contractual obligations.
Both Tupelo and the Capitol Center will recommend patrons wear masks.
And both hope customers will arrive fully vaccinated.
“By far, the biggest safety recommendation for anyone who wants to enjoy a live performance or a film indoors in a theater is to please get vaccinated,” said Beth Falconer, executive director of 3S ArtSpace in Portsmouth.
When the Granite State reaches 75 to 80% of people vaccinated — reaching “herd immunity” — venues will begin relaxing safety mitigations, Falconer said.
In the meantime, patrons will need to check venue websites in advance to learn what protocols will be in place for a particular performance.
While venue operators encourage people to get vaccinated, they still want to welcome those who won’t, as long as they wear a mask.
“We do ask that if you are not vaccinated or you have a moral or ethical or medical reason for not getting vaccinated that you be considerate of others and consider wearing a mask,” said Andrew Pinard, founder of the Hatbox Theatre in Concord and executive director of the Claremont Opera House.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith will require audience members to wear masks for both indoor and outdoor performances and maintain at least 3 feet of social distance, said Neil Pankhurst, producing artistic director.
“Theaters and opera companies that produce their own work, unlike touring venues, have the added task of not only protecting our audience but also our live performers, all of whom are our employees to which we have a duty of care,” Pankhurst said.
The state’s theater groups planned this season’s shows late last year and during the first three months of this one, said Pankhurst, who also serves on the three-person steering committee of the New Hampshire Professional Theater Association. The outdoor shows and reduced-capacity indoor performances they scheduled likely won’t change.
“You will not be finding the state’s producing theaters all rushing to move their productions back inside just because the state or the CDC have relaxed the guidelines. That would take several more months of planning,” he said.
Venues also face the daunting task of hiring the right amount of workers to match the level of demand.
“We laid off all of our occasional part-time people — our bartenders and our stagehands and all of those people,” said Nicki Clarke, executive director of the Capitol Center for the Arts. “We’ve been working hard to stay in touch with them because we would like to be able to offer them work as the shows come back.”
Like other performance venues that have had to furlough or lay off staff during the pandemic, the Capitol Center has lost some of its regular staffers.
Clarke likened the months ahead to a long runway.
“Right now we’re just excited to be able to get back and get a few shows under our belt and see if the audience is there because if the audience doesn’t come out it’s really hard to bring on more staff,” she said. “That’s the sort of balance I think all of us are looking at.”
And the Capitol Center and other nonprofit theaters also will be relying on the volunteers who serve as ushers. “Many of them are older folks, and they’re all vaccinated. They’re champing at the bit,” Clarke said. “They can’t wait to come back.”