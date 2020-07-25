RICK BARON had just launched his plumbing and HVAC business when COVID-19 reached New Hampshire, and then things got quiet.
“The hardest part was getting removed so quickly from the networking end,” the third generation plumber-pipefitter said.
So it was time to work the phones to drum up some business.
“It really was a matter of being intentional about reaching out to all of your contacts because you’re just not bumping elbows anymore and running into people,” said Baron, 33, president and co-owner of Legacy Mechanical Services in Concord. “You don’t think to call these people because you run into them a lot.”
Baron had a chance to network on Monday at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, shortly before he was honored as part of the Union Leader’s 40 Under Forty class of 2020.
About the only people from his industry, though, were the ones he brought along with him from his company, including Nina Ann Timney, 29, Legacy’s vice president and co-owner.
“Nina is my partner. She handles the administrative side of things — the onboarding, human resources, everything. So her and I partnered up,” Baron said. “And now we have four employees. We’re expecting another one in August and another in September.”
At a time when many companies are pulling back, Legacy is quickly building momentum, albeit on a small scale. As a project manager for Al Terry Plumbing & Heating, Baron was part of a team of 50 to 60 people.
“I managed three to four million dollars of commercial work. We’re happy with a hundred grand a month now,” said Baron, who lives in Bradford.
Baron and Timney met through Associated Builders and Contractors, an industry trade group. And they became co-workers at Al Terry Plumbing & Heating.
“We decided we both had the same entrepreneurial spirit and complementary skills that were the perfect recipe for starting a business,” Timney said by phone Thursday.
They also shared a similar vision about their trade.
“Very shortly after we met we discovered our values really aligned when it came to what we wanted to see in the industry and also our interest in promoting young workers, in particular, young tradesmen,” said Timney, 29.
Before the pandemic ballooned New Hampshire’s unemployment rate from 2.6% to well into the double digits, finding skilled trades workers had long been a challenge.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projected the employment of plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters to grow 14% from 2018 to 2028 based on expected demand for new construction and the need to maintain and repair plumbing systems in existing homes and other buildings. In 2018, this sector accounted for 500,300 jobs in the U.S., including 1,650 in the Granite State, where the median pay was $55,180 or $25.53 an hour.
Thanks to the New Hampshire School of Mechanical Trades in Manchester, where Baron has been an instructor for the past three years, Legacy doesn’t have to worry much about securing new talent. He’s been planning for that.
“Now I’ve had over a hundred plumbers come through my classroom,” he said. “I have to go hustle hard to find jobs because I have a pipeline of people who want to work for Legacy.”
Baron completed a four-year plumbing apprentice program at Manchester School of Technology and his gas licensing requirements at Granite State Trade School in Raymond. He graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a bachelor’s degree in business studies in 2011.
“I took all of the experience of the last 10 years working for a commercial mechanical contractor, and I’m applying all the business aspects to my own business,” he said. “I’m managing far less money now, but it’s still a lot for five or six people.”
Baron says he and Timney aim to build their company on “quality, communication and respect,” which includes working hard to maintain good relationships with both customers and vendors.
“One thing I remember from school,” Baron said, “in business you want to find the things that are missing in the industry and own them.”