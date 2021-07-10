AS RAIN pummeled rooftops and flooded streets Friday, I wished for snow instead.
For the first time in my life, I was sorry to see the winter end this year.
The pandemic forced people to face their deepest fears. That they might die or someone close to them might die, that they could lose their jobs, their businesses or their minds.
Staring down an icy snow-packed mountain didn’t seem like such a big deal anymore.
I visited Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln nearly a dozen times this season, graduating from the easy green runs to the blue intermediate ones and finally starting to feel like a skier. A slow, cautious skier but a much faster one than the year before.
Once confined to only 20% of the mountain, I now can handle 80% of the trails. Along the way, I slammed down hard enough to create a purple bruise on the side of my leg that looked like a map of North and South America. Falling didn’t stop me that day or any other. Those black diamonds are still off-limits, but I no longer consider them a sure path to suicide.
Last week, Ski NH reported the state’s ski resorts attracted nearly 2.3 million visits during the 2020-21 season, a 4% increase from 2020’s abruptly shortened season. The trade group’s executive director, Jessica Keeler, said the numbers were “average” for the Granite State, not bad considering the handicaps resorts faced.
Skiing this year meant putting your boots on by your car. We did our apres-ski outside, trying to catch some of the sun’s warmth on the deck. At lunch we ate our French fries as fast as we could, dining at 25 degrees at a picnic table halfway up the mountain. Lodges were often off limits.
I could not have picked a better year to buy a ski pass. Lift lines were shorter, and I had plenty of room to “ski the whole mountain,” crisscrossing to control my speed.
The hardcore skiers who don’t care if they have to suit up outside favor more challenging terrain than the runs I typically choose.
Except this year, the choices weren’t always mine. And it’s the only reason I progressed beyond those bunny slopes: I had people who pushed me. If you want to conquer something that scares you, enlist friends and family.
My brother, my wife and my son-in-law all prodded me to try trails I would not have attempted on my own, always assuring me that they knew I was ready for them. Sometimes they skied ahead of me and waited for me to catch up. (Or, in the case of my wife, hid just off the trail and then came barreling past me yelling “Woohoo!”).
Breaking down fear in one part of your life has a way of crossing over to help you confront other problems, in the same way that running, biking or swimming help unlock answers your mind just needs some rest to reveal.
That’s worth the price of a ski pass to me.