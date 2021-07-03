THE NEW HAMPSHIRE TECH ALLIANCE is hoping there is a lot of pent-up demand for its Product of the Year competition, which returns this fall after sitting out 2020 because of the pandemic.
The contest attracts Granite State companies making innovative products. First-place winners from the last three competitions underscore the breadth and diversity of the inventions and the markets they target.
• The SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence (2019), developed by Bedford-based OnPoint Systems, allows dog owners to set up and manage electronic fences with a smartphone.
• Measured Air Performance, based in Manchester, created the SmartStack (2018), a system that measures the cleanliness of laboratory exhaust air.
• Nashua-based iCAD Inc. made the Powerlook Tomo Detection (2017), which allows radiologists to pore through hundreds of images quickly and detect breast cancer using 3-D mammography or tomosynthesis technology.
The competition is open to any company with a headquarters, subsidiary or division based in New Hampshire. Eligible entries, which are due Sept. 1, must have been released or significantly updated within the last 24 months and be broadly related to the fields of high technology and/or advanced manufacturing.
I have served on the judging panel since 2013 representing the Union Leader, which has regularly featured stories about the event and the competing companies. For this column, I reached out via email for comments from my fellow judges on what they look for from the applicants.
“A great product makes an impact either on its field or more broadly in society,” said Peter Antoinette, who works as a consultant with manufacturing companies.
He should know.
Antoinette co-founded Nanocomp Technologies, which won the first Product of the Year competition in 2006 with its Nano Yarn/Nano Felt.
The carbon nanotubes are used to make super-strong, lightweight specialty fibers. The company’s Miralon sheets were used by NASA to protect the $2 billion Juno spacecraft that orbited Jupiter in 2016. The Merrimack company was acquired by Huntsman Corp. in 2018.
“For a new company the recognition is so meaningful both internally for the employees as well as externally with prospective investors, customers, and even vendors,” Antoinette said. “The process of honing the plan and the pitch functions as a crucible that helps refine the team’s skills and serves them well going forward.”
Up to five finalists will be selected by the judges to present their submissions at the Product of the Year event on Oct. 28, where audience members will vote for their favorite product. Audience and judges’ votes will be combined 50/50 to determine the winner.
“A great presentation that is both informative and persuasive moves the judges,” Antoinette said. “However a presentation that moves the audience and captures their imagination usually wins the competition. I personally look for innovation, impact, backed by a quality company.”
Lisa Bruinooge King, senior commercial account executive at Cross Insurance in Manchester, has been volunteering with the Product of the Year program since its inception. She took over chairing the event in 2016 from her father, Arthur Bruinooge, a longtime board member of the Tech Alliance.
“This past year has probably been the most challenging year for everyone including businesses, employees, families and teachers,” she said. “With any great challenge and obstacle breeds great innovation.”
Judge James Key-Wallace, executive director of the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority, said he looks for products that have significant potential to drive growth and create jobs.
“Typically that means the product is innovative, has traction in the market (or at least serious potential), and a strong New Hampshire connection,” he said.
The judging panel also includes Bryan Lord, a life sciences entrepreneur and CEO of Pristine Surgical, and Tom Daly, who co-founded Manchester Dyn Inc. and later worked as senior vice president of Fastly before joining York IE in Manchester as an investment partner and adviser.
The application fee for Product of the Year is $200 for alliance members and $350 for nonmembers.
The application and additional information can be found at nhtechalliance.org/poy.
We’re looking forward to seeing the best of what New Hampshire can produce.