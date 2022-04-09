DON’T TELL Jim Roach it must be great to be back in business.
He never left.
But it feels a lot different now than a couple of years ago when the pandemic put a chokehold on the entertainment industry, and the musicians and comedians the promoter represents had to scramble to make a living.
Over the past few weeks, Roach has presented shows by Juston McKinney at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord and Bob Marley at the Palace Theatre in Manchester to capacity crowds. Gone are the masks and the empty rows of seats purposely left unsold that kept comedy alive but tempered the laughs.
“We’re slowly coming back. People are still nervous to come out. People are still a little worried,” Roach said last week. “And we have to get them back in that habit again and come out and experience something live.”
McKinney chose the Capitol Center date to tape a new comedy special for Amazon Prime. After the show, Roach was mingling with the crowd in the lobby, helping fans get their selfies taken with McKinney.
That kind of contact was off limits not so many months ago, when a Bob Marley show at the 1,300-seat venue was capped at 300 people.
“There were 1,000 empty seats. We sold the show out doing 300 people in the room,” said Roach, who operates JJR Productions in New Boston. “They were in the front row and the back of the balcony. It was weird. But some people came out, and they were willing to do that.”
The artists had to be willing to work differently, too. Headliners like Marley who were popular enough to continue performing during the restricted era had to work harder for less money. Shows originally booked for the Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury were moved outside to the venue’s sister operation, Surfside. And there were a lot more of them.
“We did 25 shows at 100 people each show,” Roach said.
That formula worked for a lone comedian but not for music acts, who were largely sidelined during the height of the pandemic due to social distance precautions.
“I’ve got one group, Mike Girard’s Big Swinging Thing, which is a 21-piece classic rock big band with Hula-Hoop girls. There was no way we could do that during the pandemic,” Roach said. “We would have had to have a stage the size of a football stadium to put them on.”
The band is once again booking shows, with an upcoming gig at the Flying Monkey in Plymouth on April 30.
Roach likes to tell people that the entertainment business has learned a lot of new skills over the past couple of years – skills he hopes he never needs to use again. How to clean venues between shows, how to properly space people in a hall safely.
“Is it two chairs or is it three chairs between people? Do we skip a row? How do we mark that? How do we sell that online? Ticket systems weren’t set up that way so we had to find other ways of doing it.”
The systems were also not set up to pump out refunds, which became an issue during the pandemic as people were unable to attend a show or were afraid to do so because of a COVID spike.
“The industry counts on when you buy a ticket, if someone says at the last minute we want our money back, you really can’t give it back because you can’t resell the ticket,” Roach said.
While he’s still taking a cautious approach to bookings, trying to keep pace with demand, Roach is happy to see some semblance of normality return — and for artists and audiences to once again make those special connections.
“When you are in a room and you’re watching a comedian or a poet or a dancer or a musician, it doesn’t matter what race, creed, color, religion you are,” he said. “If you are enjoying what they’re doing or you’re just being human by laughing, crying, dancing or singing — if there’s a human emotion there, it makes us better.”