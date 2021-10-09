FOR RAJESH NAIR, investing in the future means teaching sixth graders in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, how to build a robot that can kick a ball.
It means showing middle schoolers in Fitchburg, Mass., how to make an automatic cat feeder that releases food when it senses a feline nearby.
In both cases, the students had two days to design and build their project. They learned how to use computer-assisted design and 3-D printers, and how to work with electrical components.
And they learned how to break through artificial limits on their potential.
Nair has led workshops all over the world with the simple goal of exposing young people to innovation.
His overall mission is much grander: nurture a global entrepreneur movement that can grow jobs and generate wealth.
Nair’s Nashua-based startup, EnCube Labs, was one of the 10 companies featured last month in the Union Leader’s New Hampshire Innovators magazine.
After the story was published, Nair wanted to continue the conversation. He’d like to introduce his Zero2Entrepreneur concept to schools in New Hampshire.
Nair has seen the power of innovation to transform young lives. He’s used to working with students of color living in impoverished communities.
“These kids grow up seeing all the things they see around them, drugs and crime and this kind of stuff,” Nair said. “What they aspire to be is what they see around them. Unfortunately, they succeed.
“This is because they haven’t seen what else is out there. They have a very low self-esteem of what their abilities are.”
Nair has spent much of the last decade studying how to nurture entrepreneurship in underserved communities. Until moving back to New Hampshire earlier this year, he spent the last six years teaching innovation at the Asia School of Business in Malaysia, a program he helped establish with the MIT Sloan School of Management.
He expects to grow his self-funded startup into a $10 million to $20 million company over the next three or four years and to hire 50 to 100 people worldwide.
Nair is best known in New Hampshire for Degree Controls, an engineering company in Milford he founded in 1996 that develops airflow instruments, sensors and thermal controllers for industrial applications. The company was acquired in 2017 by Nova Instruments.
Along the way, Degree Controls nearly crashed and burned a couple of times.
In 2001, Nair and David J. Gagnon received Entrepreneur of the Year awards from the New Hampshire Tech Alliance for their work with Degree Controls.
They didn’t have much time to celebrate. A year later, they were in survival mode.
“We were the fastest growing company in New Hampshire before the market crashed,” Nair said. “A little after Entrepreneur of the Year and everything else, a year later — boom! We went from 150 people to 30 people in a matter of a few weeks.
“I’ve survived two crashes as a startup. You show your scar tissues having gone through all these things.”
Those episodes taught him a lot about leadership.
“That’s when you realize that most of the knowledge invested in the company is not in the computer but in people’s heads. As a CEO the largest resource I have are the people,” he said.
“And my job is to make sure those resources, when they walk out for the evening, they come back in the morning. How do you make them come back every single day? That is actually the hardest job of a CEO.”
It’s probably not the kind of story you’re going to tell a bunch of sixth-graders who still aren’t sure they have the smarts to build a robot. But it informs how Nair teaches.
“I use failure as a method to teach them how to learn,” he said. “An entrepreneur needs to convert a problem into an opportunity and create value.”