THAT big hole in the ground on Elm Street across from Market Basket is starting to look like something. In about 18 months, it’ll be home to a six-story building with 90 apartments, co-working offices and the new headquarters for Red Oak Apartment Homes.
The last time Red Oak added 90 units downtown, all the company had to do was arrange financing. In 2019, it paid a record $39 million for the Citizens Bank building at 875 Elm St., which had already been converted into apartments by Seacoast businessman Bill Binnie.
Red Oak’s latest project just down the street has been a bit more complicated: eight years of legal wrangling, a major demolition to raze an old warehouse and a pandemic that has driven up the price of lumber.
Last week, Red Oak owners Gerry and Ron Dupont celebrated the groundbreaking for Red Oak at 409 Elm St., a mixed-use building that increases the company’s foothold in the city, which includes 1,200 units. The company operates 600 more in New Hampshire, including a 124-unit complex it built from scratch in Milford in 2017.
Gerry Dupont is confident the timing will be right for the Manchester project. She declined to provide potential rental prices for the units, which will include studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
It’ll all depend on demand, she said.
“If you look at the real estate market in totality, there is some moderation just beginning to happen in the supply for single-family homes. So we think that’s going to translate into some demand for multi-family living as well,” she said Wednesday at the construction site.
Members of Red Oak staff and local political leaders were on hand to toss some ceremonial dirt on the ground, posing with brand-new shovels and hard hats as traffic buzzed by along Elm Street.
The new apartments will offer walking distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues, including SNHU Arena and Delta Dental Stadium. Red Oak added some of the amenities based on market demand.
“We listen to our residents. Ron mentions our residents all the time. We listen to them,” Gerry Dupont said. “They want a washer-dryer in their unit. We’re going to do that. They want larger closets. We’re going to do that. They want parking. They want electric vehicle charging stations. We’re going to have that.”
The Duponts launched their business in 1984 as newlyweds with the purchase of a three-family apartment building in Hudson.
“We were over there on weekends cutting the grass and washing windows and vacuuming hallways,” she said. “We’ve grown and learned over the years.”
Now the Duponts are beginning work on a multimillion dollar project at a time when the price for building materials has skyrocketed.
“Hopefully prices are going to start to moderate for materials and that kind of thing. There are some trends showing that that is happening,” Gerry Dupont said.
Her husband isn’t worried. They’ve been through it all.
“When you’re in this business, you’re renting apartments in all markets — downs, ups, downs, ups. I will tell you: We will survive,” Ron Dupont said. “We’ll be the last one standing. I don’t care how bad it gets. We know what we’re doing. We’re confident. We understand the business.”
Dupont said Red Oak would have never taken on the project had the company not been granted a temporary tax break from the city.
“I won’t be taxed at the value after it’s built. I’ll be taxed at the current value of the land for five years,” he said.
North Branch Construction, the construction manager on the project, has shared some of Red Oak’s time in limbo as the lawsuit from one of the property abutters dragged on.
“We’ve been working on this project for the better part of three years,” said Joe Campbell, the Concord-based company’s president. “I think it’s going to be great for downtown. Elm Street is one of the main drags in the city — to have that eyesore for so long, it’s going to be nice to have a beautiful building.”