NEIL LEVESQUE knows more than anyone what could lie ahead for President Trump and the First Lady.
The executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College recovered from a bout of COVID-19 earlier this year.
A FEW YEARS AGO, Andrew Saunders of Stark got a new dog. Cork was the name chosen for the German Wirehaired Pointer and she was quick to display high intelligence and instinct.
FREMONT - Authorities say operator inexperience and speed were factors in an ATV crash on the Rockingham Recreational Rail Trail that left two people badly hurt Saturday afternoon.
During a busy day of rallies and door-knocking one month before the election, Democrats and Republicans around the state said they are ready for a monumentally important election.
PELHAM - Authorities say a 72-year-old Pelham man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
Early in the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump put his faith in a toaster-sized machine that could spit out test results in a matter of minutes.
Callie Kaspszak, a 19-year-old registered Republican, was somewhat worried for her health when she heard on Friday that President Donald Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus, two days after she had attended his campaign rally in Minnesota.
State police stopped a speeding vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate-93 in Northfield early Saturday morning, and the driver was arrested for DWI.