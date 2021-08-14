THE RISE of remote working has been good for Shtudy, a startup that connects tech employers with Black, Latino and other minority prospects, its CEO says.
“The demand for our services significantly increased simply because of being an online talent pool for employers,” said Geno Miller, a UNH graduate who co-founded the Manchester company four years ago. “It was a lot for us to keep up with as a startup, which is a good problem to have.”
Shtudy, which is currently working with more than 500 tech candidates, has attracted 10 employers to make hires through the platform. Miller hopes the virtual career fair it’s hosting Aug. 25 will ignite greater interest from Fortune 1000 companies and high-growth startups.
Participants will be able to network at company booths or schedule a 10-minute one-on-one interview during the national event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Checkout out shtudy.co for details.)
Blacks make up 11% of the U.S. workforce, but represent 9% of STEM workers, according to a 2018 Pew Research Center report examining careers in science, technology, engineering and math. Hispanics comprise 16% of the U.S. workforce but only 7% of all STEM workers.
Miller attended the University of New Hampshire on a full scholarship, where he played Division I football. He graduated from the Peter T. Paul Business School of Economics with a degree in business administration and entrepreneurial studies.
Last year, he represented Shtudy at a virtual job fair hosted by the New Hampshire Tech Alliance and New Hampshire Employment Security. The Tech Alliance recently raised $25,000 through its new foundation to work on diversity employment efforts.
Shtudy has grown from four to 10 employees over the past year. Miller shuttles between his home in Washington, D.C., and Manchester. He also has been traveling around the country representing the company.
“I feel like we’re keeping up with the pace of how things are going. Companies are really starting to adjust to how the remote world works and figuring out ways to effectively hire talent,” Miller said from Washington, where he was raised.
The pandemic has helped generate more attention on the need for technology in underserved areas, he said.
“People of color are very often in communities that receive access to technology last on the totem pole. And I feel like the shift to a remote world forced everyone to figure out a way to provide or get access,” he said “It really put a focal point on that issue from companies across the nation, from different organizations to nonprofits.”
Shtudy helps its candidates learn how to effectively present themselves, from updating their LinkedIn profiles to structuring their resumes in a way that appeals to employers.
“There are so many candidates out there who have taken an alternative route, who may not have necessarily gone to the top prestigious schools in the country, but that said, they can do the work at hand,” Miller said.
“I like to tell our candidates it’s almost like you’re going book shopping. You walk into a bookstore and it could be the best book on the shelf, but you don’t know if the front cover doesn’t catch your attention,” he said. “It’s the same concept when you’re structuring your resumes.”
The goal is connecting applicants with companies that are invested in a candidate’s success.
Some companies unfortunately are just looking to fill a role. Or some companies may not consider the different challenges that may come about from somebody coming from a different community, Miller said.
“These are things that definitely play a part in our ability as an organization to provide that credibility for our candidates and try to stand up for them,” he said.