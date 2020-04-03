Welcome to the virtual waiting room.
It’s BYOM — Bring your own magazine.
The doctor will see you once he and his staff wrestle with the same technology that might be tripping you up, too.
In the meantime, you can enjoy looking at your own image on the screen, courtesy of the webcam on your laptop.
Since COVID-19 started invading every aspect of our daily lives, health care providers have canceled elective procedures and shifted from in-person medical appointments to telemedicine, trying to bridge the gap until it’s safe again to ease up on social distance.
My journey to telemedicine began with a diagnostic procedure I underwent a couple of months ago that people over age 50 generally experience every five or 10 years. (Hint: I still have a leftover four-pack of orange Jell-O in the back of our fridge.)
The procedure prompted my heart rate to drop to a rate that prompted the anesthetist to administer a drug to make it beat faster. Meanwhile, I felt fine and still do. Before gyms shut down, my routine was usually three workouts a week, and by this time of year I’m usually out riding trails around Lake Massabesic on my bike. But I agreed that a visit with a cardiologist would be a good idea. Lucky for me, my nurse had a fine one to recommend who just happened to be her husband.
On the scheduled day, I left work early so my wife could join me at home for the appointment. I’m no technophobe, but I was more anxious about making the connection on time than the medical issue that prompted the appointment.
I had good reason to be a little nervous. I would later learn my appointment was scheduled for the first day this provider was using the system so the staff were also facing their own obstacles as they got familiar with the web portal they were using.
In concept, the system was easy to use and should be no trouble for anyone who is computer literate enough to use Facebook or buy something from Amazon. Older seniors who still bemoan the lack of printed stock tables in the newspaper will need someone at home to set them up, such as a grandkid with a laptop.
After I registered and answered a few prompts, the path to the virtual waiting room was pretty quick. But like all technology, it’s great — as long as it is working. I was dumped out of the virtual waiting room three times, which required me to repeat pretty much every step. I eventually had to call the medical practice so they could figure out the problem from their end. (Telemedicine appointments across the country using the same system were causing some glitches, my doctor would later tell me.)
An hour past my original appointment time, I was finally greeted on the screen by a couple of staffers wearing surgical masks — a jarring reminder of why we weren’t meeting in the same room across town. After a medical assistant asked me some questions, she connected me with the doctor, who was waiting in another room.
The appointment, which was billed as a regular office visit, was worth the time. The cardiologist explained how a drop in heart rate during my particular procedure was not unusual, and after asking me a bunch of questions, worked out how I would follow up later with an appointment that would include running on a treadmill.
So for now, my wife can stop worrying about me and redirect her focus to how badly she wants to paint our kitchen cabinets white.
By the time I had seen the doctor, however, I had been getting frustrated with the tech hiccups and the delays, so I shared with him how I had used some of that time to upgrade my virtual waiting room. Mine was now serving a cold beverage.
I toasted my doctor by raising a glass of an India pale ale in his direction.
For a moment, we breached that professional barrier, and he cracked up a bit. I’d wager he hasn’t found much to laugh about lately.
You’re welcome, doc. See you when it’s safe to come out again.