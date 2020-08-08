On my way home from work Tuesday, I stopped at the Hannaford on Hanover Street just in time to watch several fire trucks respond to an alarm at East Side Plaza, which suffered a power outage during the early evening storm.
Few shoppers were walking the aisles as the dimly lit grocery store continued to operate from a generator. The dairy and frozen food section was blocked off, and a sheet of plastic was draped over the closed deli counter.
Nothing unusual there. That’s what stores do when they want to protect food from spoiling until the electricity returns.
But it triggered pandemic deja vu: The last time the deli counter was draped over in plastic was when Hannaford temporarily closed it as a COVID-19 precaution to limit human contact.
Since then we’ve watched toilet paper vanish and reappear, meat prices shoot up and face masks become impulse items you can buy at the checkout. We push our shopping carts down one-way aisles, and wait until the customer in front of us has completed their transaction before we start placing our food on the conveyor belt.
While grocery stores continue to make record profits with so many people hunkered down at home, thousands of workers in other industries have been furloughed or laid off, and many businesses risk collapse without continued government relief. Workers who have been sidelined since March now face paying their bills without that extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits from the federal government as Congress debates whether to extend it, likely in smaller payments. President Donald Trump says he wants the benefits to continue.
As we approach five months since the St. Patrick’s Day shutdown — when the temporary closing of restaurants in New Hampshire created one of the first major waves of social and business disruption — our path forward has no clear end point. Halfway through the summer, the coronavirus we all hoped would fade like a winter flu bug shows no signs of abating.
A recent Target circular included sales on face masks for kids, now part of back-to-school essentials — though most kids won’t see the inside of a school for months to come.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser for the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, says he may advise against reopening public schools in some parts of the country. In New Hampshire, most school districts are choosing remote or hybrid plans, delaying in-person learning to later in the school year.
During a question-and-answer session video meeting Monday with leaders from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, Fauci cited the recent spikes of COVID-19 in Southern and Western states among the reasons for continued caution, as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus tops 160,000.
The six guidelines Fauci touted — wearing masks, avoiding crowds, keeping your distance, staying out of bars, gathering only outdoors and washing your hands — no longer sound so temporary as they did when we first started hearing them back in March.
We’re only just beginning to experience how the pandemic will affect our personal lives, school days and professional careers and how it will reshape the lives of retirees, including seniors needing care in nursing homes, where COVID-19 has caused the most deaths in New Hampshire.
And so we wait for the medicine to arrive and hope the money doesn’t run out first.
A vaccine will take months, and more likely, years to prove effective — especially if too many people refuse to take it.
Only about 70% of British and U.S. respondents in a recent survey said they would take a COVID-19 vaccine if available, according to preliminary results, Reuters reported last week.
There’s no switch to turn the power back on to the way it was before. We’re just going to have to adapt to working through the darkness.
Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.