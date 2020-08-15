Geno Miller’s escape from the dangers of inner city life outside Washington, D.C., was a football scholarship to the University of New Hampshire.
The path he is helping to create for other people of color is fueled by technology.
Shtudy, the startup Miller co-founded three years ago, connects tech companies with Black, Latino and other minority prospects. It screens the potential recruits to ensure they are qualified and helps them prepare for the workplace.
“We help tech talent, specifically tech talent of color, get jobs with employers who are looking to diversify and improve their work cultures,” Miller said last week from an office in the Millyard.
Miller had just finished representing Shtudy at a virtual job fair hosted by the New Hampshire Tech Alliance and New Hampshire Employment Security.
Shtudy has raised $160,000 in friends and family funding, including a $40,000 fellowship Miller received this year from Camelback Ventures, a New Orleans-based nonprofit that helps minority entrepreneurs.
The increasing reliance by employers on remote recruiting due to COVID-19 and the renewed awareness of diversity issues also has helped the young company gain momentum.
“I feel like the Black Lives Matter movement helped people understand that in order to really change things, the entire company has to buy in as a whole from the C-level people all the way down to the entry-level employees,” said Miller, 25. “Everybody needs to make diversity, equity and inclusion a priority within their organizations if change is really going to happen.”
Blacks make up 11% of the U.S. workforce, but represent 9% of STEM workers. Hispanics are 16% of the U.S. workforce but only 7% of all STEM workers, according to a 2018 Pew Research Center report examining careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
During a six-month stint in Silicon Valley, funded by money won in a couple of business school competitions, Miller conducted interviews with Airbnb, Tesla, Code2040 and other tech companies, which all indicated interest in hiring top tech talent of color.
“The issue is they didn’t know where to look, and when they did find the right places to look there was no way to know if this talent was already qualified,” Miller said. “It put huge bottlenecks in their hiring processes.”
Miller, who played football at UNH for four years, graduated from the Peter T. Paul Business School of Economics with a degree in business administration and entrepreneurial studies. Co-founder Ravoughn Millings, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., graduated from UNH with a degree in computer science and business administration.
Miller remembers being surprised when Millings didn’t find a job right away.
“He finished at the top of his classes, and even he was having trouble getting a job when he was going into his job search. I was so confused by that,” Miller said. “It just further confirmed the disconnect between what we’re taught growing up on how to present ourselves to effectively impress employers and what was actually being effective.”
Resumes and LinkedIn profiles are a good starting point, “but with that also comes implicit bias,” Miller said.
The four-person company helps job candidates get a better handle on what technology companies are seeking so they can overcome such roadblocks.
“People from underrepresented communities are often in financial struggles as well. So they may not have the means to sign up for prepaid platforms or join coding boot camps to advance their skills — resources that people from more privileged backgrounds may have access to,” Miller said. “And it’s to nobody’s fault.
“But with that said, that’s sort of where we come in. We are potentially that source of credibility for those candidates. And we really let them know, ‘Hey if you want to work at Google or you want to work at any other company, you need to do X, Y and Z, and this is what they look for.’”
Shtudy was originally conceived as a career prep platform to help students gain the experience they need to land a job.
“Even though people graduate with 4.0s and have all the certifications in the book, that does not mean they are still going to get that 150K job,” Miller said.
The founders eventually shifted their focus on directly matching job seekers with companies. But they kept the playful name, a variation of “study” that suggests it takes more than great grades to land a job. Study-Shtudy.
“I was also eating a bowl of soup when we first came up with the name,” Miller recalled. “I tried to say ‘study’ and it came out ‘shtudy.’ So we just stuck with that and never got around to changing it.”
.
Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or 206-7724.