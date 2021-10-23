A FEW years ago, I was sharing a ski lift at Mount Sunapee with a longtime instructor at the Newbury resort. He was about to call it quits for the day, and was in a grumbly mood. The new reservation system had been causing a few hiccups.
That’s probably to be expected when one of the biggest ski resort companies in the world is integrating a new property into its vast holdings.
In fall 2018, Vail Resorts received approval to take over the lease at Sunapee, which is on property owned by the state of New Hampshire.
Vail was about to become a much more familiar name east of the Rockies.
The Broomfield, Colo.-based company — which now operates 37 mountain resorts and regional ski areas — paid $82 million for Triple Peaks, the parent company of Sunapee, Okemo Resort in Vermont, and Crested Butte Mountain Resort in Colorado.
Just a year later, Vail acquired Peak Resorts in a $246 million deal, taking over 17 ski areas in seven states, including Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched Mountain in New Hampshire, Mount Snow in Vermont and Hunter Mountain in New York.
The publicly traded company (NYSE: MTN) is still becoming familiar with its Northeastern properties, says Tim Baker, vice president and chief operating officer for the Eastern Region.
“With the Peaks acquisition a couple of years ago, it really significantly increased our footprint and presence in the East,” said Baker, who was named to the new post a few months ago. “It’s been really exciting to be a part of what is an emerging aspect of our business.”
The former pro football wide receiver — Steelers, Panthers and Chargers — has worked in the ski industry for about 15 years, until now focusing on properties in Colorado.
He’s about to learn the difference between skiing in Colorado (snow) versus skiing in New Hampshire (ice).
“With our regions in the Rockies and the West, there are some consistencies within those. But when you get into the Midwest and the comparison to that, all the way up to the resorts certainly in New Hampshire, there’s a lot to wrap our arms around,” he said.
For the first year Vail owned its new properties, it pretty much left them alone, Baker said. Since then, the resorts have been connected with their parent company’s reservation and HR systems.
“One of our stated objectives as a company is trying to take out of the hands of local leadership the things that get in the way of their delivery of guest experience every day,” Baker said during a recent phone interview.
Last month, Vail Resorts announced a $320 million capital plan to pump up that guest experience, adding 19 new chairlifts across 14 of its resorts, including Attitash Mountain Resort, where the company will replace the east and west double-double chairs with one fixed-grip four-person chair. The company also plans to replace and upgrade lifts at Stowe Mountain and Mount Snow in Vermont.
One of the lessons the company learned during the pandemic was how to get more out of its existing equipment, Baker said.
“We learned so much about the efficiency of running our lifts, and how important it is to set the rope speed at the right speed that ultimately results in less slows and stops,” he said. “And being more attentive to ensure we have an understanding of the skill level of that skier or rider as they are approaching the lift so we can be effective at getting them on that chair.”
That means getting skiers up the mountain faster.
“As we move into the next season, we’re taking all those insights and applying them to all of our lifts across the company because it ultimately decreases wait times, which is a significant element of the experience expectation that our guests have every single day,” he said.
COVID-19 hammered ski resorts during the pandemic, forcing them to close early in March 2020 and restricting the number of visitors they could safely accommodate last season.
Baker sees a silver lining, especially as ski resorts work on extending their reach beyond the winter months.
“I think COVID forced a lot of the general public out into the outdoors when maybe they weren’t as comfortable with that pre-COVID,” he said. “I think we’re excited about the introduction of enjoying the outdoors to a wider portion of the population base.”
Asked if he got banged up more from football than skiing over the years, Baker said “definitely football.”
But he’s less daring than he used to be.
“My days of letting the skis leave the snow are over. Banged up from back in the day, but I take it easy on the slopes these days,” he said. “I definitely had my moments at an earlier age.”