This is the time of year when economists, money managers, soothsayers, prognosticators and the guy standing next to you in line at the deli offer their predictions for the year ahead.
Here at Union Leader world headquarters, we offer you the word that will mean more to your success in 2022 than “plastic” did to Dustin Hoffman in “The Graduate.”
Patience.
Patience at the grocery store.
Patience at the neighborhood bar and grill.
Patience at the DMV.
Patience at the blood drive.
Patience at the family gathering.
Patience at your workplace.
Patience wherever you may be and with whomever you may encounter.
We’re all running in the red, and the pistons are popping through the hood.
Everywhere we go, we wait.
Businesses that were forced to close in 2020 because of safety protocols now can no longer keep their regular hours because they can’t find enough workers.
Taco Tuesday, meet Takeout Tuesday, who doesn’t need to find anyone to buss the tables.
The workers who show up face customers who can’t fathom how a lone cashier is the only employee running the dollar store. So she turns to the intercom to plead for mercy.
“I’m the only one here, folks, so please be patient with me.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began infecting our bodies and minds, we’ve endured the consequences of living with prolonged turmoil.
At first, the stories about overstressed workers flaming out and quitting were limited to health care employees and others who have remained on the front lines since March 2020.
Now everyone is joining the party, including people who refuse to abide by a vaccine mandate — and people who don’t want to work next to people who refuse to abide by a vaccine mandate.
People are quitting their jobs in record numbers, and there’s no one to replace them.
How did this happen?
Over the summer, we blamed all those tax dollars flowing to unemployed workers. But when the enhanced benefits ran out, we saw only a trickle of people return to the workforce.
We don’t need government data to back up that statement. “We’re hiring” signs are everywhere, including the online ordering site for our neighborhood pizza joint.
Employees at one regional bank are told to be on the lookout for great restaurant servers. Got strong people skills? We want to steal you!
Last week, the Census reported the U.S. population grew at a slower rate in 2021 than in any other year since the founding of the nation, rising only 0.1%. Not since 1918-1919 during the Spanish flu pandemic has growth been as tepid as the last few years, the Census reported, blaming COVID-19.
Federal policy in recent years has cramped immigration, which is essential to expanding the nation’s workforce — just like it was when Manchester was home to the biggest textile mill operation in the world in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The pandemic has given us good reason to be careful about controlling the flow of people entering the country. We’ve got our hands full with the 330 million people already here. Mask mandates are returning, and we’re all tired of wearing them.
For now, we’ll have to make do with the people we have as we face off against the delta variant, omicron and whatever comes next.
In short supply right now and in dire need of replenishment: Patience.