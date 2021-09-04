WHERE HAVE all the workers gone?
That’s the second biggest question of the summer, albeit a distant second behind “Is this latest COVID-19 surge going to come crashing down on us just when we thought life was starting to feel normal again?”
My wife and I traveled to Colorado over Memorial Day weekend just as the tide seemed to be turning on the coronavirus pandemic. Grocery stores there had just relaxed their mask mandates, and we watched the transition as other businesses began to follow suit. Meanwhile, a similar scenario was playing out in New Hampshire.
Our trip to Florida last weekend to visit my parents coincided with the tide turning the other way. Employees at retailers like Home Depot and local clothing store chain Bealls are once again wearing masks, and customers are getting a nudge to put theirs back on, too. Tensions are beginning to rise again. When did airlines start telling passengers to alert them if anyone on the plane was creating a ruckus?
Florida is experiencing the same workforce woes that plague New Hampshire, with restaurants cutting back on how many days they are staying open. One cafe we visited was about to shut down for a week, citing slower business in the wake of the delta variant. Fear has returned. More people are staying home.
We stopped at an urgent care center an hour before it was due to close and encountered a young woman in scrubs heading out to her car. She told us it was closing earlier due to staffing issues. We would have to go somewhere else so I could get that nasty case of poison ivy checked out. (Yeah, I’m still a bit itchy, but at least I don’t have shingles.)
The intake worker at the next urgent care center we visited warned us to be careful while we were visiting the Sarasota area, alerting us to the spike in COVID cases that was filling up the local hospital, where 88 percent of the patients had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. (That figure is 95 percent in New Hampshire.) When we informed her that we were vaccinated, she told us we still had to be cautious: Ten percent of the new cases were people who had received a vaccine.
Headlines in the newspapers in Venice and Sarasota seemed a throwback to earlier pandemic days, including revised safety protocols for public gatherings.
We had hoped to spend some time soaking in the sun by the Venice Fishing Pier but were thwarted by another microscopic threat. Red tide has invaded the shoreline for miles around. Toxins from the algal bloom turned the coastal waters a brackish brown and left the beaches covered with dead crabs and other sea life.
When we visited Sharkey’s on the Pier restaurant for lunch, we were greeted by a team of employees that looked like they were welcoming passengers on a cruise ship. They outnumbered the customers arriving. The two-hour waits — and the restaurant’s workforce woes — have temporarily vanished as tourists abandoned the beaches. We were seated immediately, and our waitress had plenty of time to share some of her entrepreneurial adventures in small business.
Businesses along U.S. 41, a comfortable distance from the stench and sting of red tide, had plenty of “now hiring” messages. A sign outside Checkers, a double-drive through burger chain, promised potential hires they could “work today and get paid tomorrow.”
A mobile home parts warehouse had the best come-on thanks to an odd juxtaposition of messages: “Now hiring. We have doors & windows.”
Maybe they are hiding in places with doors and windows.