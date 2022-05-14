ABOUT 500 PEOPLE will gather for breakfast Wednesday at the DoubleTree hotel downtown. After the plates are cleared, Make-A-Wish New Hampshire hopes to be about $600,000 stronger to help children suffering from life threatening illnesses enjoy something amazing.
The nonprofit’s annual fundraiser in Manchester is also a chance for donors to hear life-affirming stories about all the children who have enjoyed magical trips, room makeovers, special pets and other unique wishes.
Every year, about 112 children in New Hampshire are diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition or critical illness.
Julie Baron would love to help them all. When we met via Zoom back in late February, her team was on pace to grant a wish about every four days, reaching about 75 percent of the kids who are eligible.
“We look to be even better than that. But we’re kind of back to our 2019 pace,” said Baron, the nonprofit’s president and CEO. “We had to dip for a little while.”
Baron, who joined Make-A-Wish 18 years ago, was meeting with me from Florida, where she was working remotely with her engineer husband, Chip. The day we spoke, her schedule included taking a couple of New Hampshire donors who were wintering in Florida to dinner.
Those connections help to fuel fundraising for the nonprofit, which will be the recipient of proceeds from 10 golf tournaments scheduled for this year.
Baron recently secured about $5,000 to help a Wish kid through the Manchester chapter of USA500, a business networking group. Member Dennis Boyle initiated a fundraising drive and matched the gifts. Make-A-Wish used the money to set up an electronics room for Josh, a 13-year-old fighting cystic fibrosis who loves computers, gaming and hockey.
“What really propels me, and I think a lot of the staff team, is knowing that we’re able to give them something this special,” Baron said. “We hope that it gives them the hope and the strength to come out the other end.”
Since the chapter’s founding in 1986, Make-A-Wish New Hampshire has granted more than 1,700 wishes. Last month, the group released the results of a survey of alumni, parents and medical providers that underscored how much the wishes helped families weather the mental and emotional stress of children battling critical illness.
“Most notably, 75 percent of the doctors went as far as to state that a wish could improve a child’s medical outcomes,” the impact study said.
About 60 percent of the alumni who participated in the survey had fully recovered.
“Make a wish is not just about kids who are dying. This is part of the journey of getting better,” said attorney Dennis Haley, who serves on the Make-A-Wish New Hampshire board. “There are plenty of wish kids that go on. We do lose some.”
Haley was inspired to get involved in Make-A-Wish after losing a close friend to cancer who successfully battled the disease as a child only to have it return when she was in law school.
“I saw how much having things to look forward to matters,” Haley said.
For many recipients the wish can be a turning point.
“It was a moment in time that was transformational for them, that helped them get through their illness and something they still talk about around the dinner table,” Baron said.
Make-A-Wish is best known for arranging weeklong trips to Walt Disney World and other popular vacation spots. During the pandemic, much of the wish-granting became physical projects, such as Josh’s tricked out game room.
“We weren’t traveling for a little while, and for those children who it doesn’t make sense for them to travel because they have compromised immune systems, their imaginations have taken them to places that we never thought they would go,” Baron said.
Some asked for room makeovers or tree houses. Others wanted to learn how to do something.
“We had a little girl this past year who wished to be an author, and she wanted to write a book,” Baron said. “But she was very, very clear that she did not want to write a picture book. She wanted a chapter book.”
Some kids have asked for dogs or horses.
“We even had a wish for a cat. But it was a very special cat,” Baron said. “It wasn’t as easy as you think to find that particular type of cat.”
Whether they request a travel adventure or want a fire station built in their backyard, the Wish kids have a special week earmarked for them.
“During that week nobody is thinking about hospital visits or about the next treatment protocol. They’re just together. They’re being a family,” Baron said. “They’re experiencing something and watching their child experience something that is unique and special to them.”
To attend the Make-A-Wish breakfast, call 603-623-9474.