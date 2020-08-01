Chris Duhaime planned for the worst case scenario before he launched his new business.
He didn’t have to wait long for it to arrive.
Duhaime launched Spark in the Millyard in April, christening the shared office space and collaborative work venture at the very moment his potential customers were starting to hunker down at home as coronavirus precautions transformed kitchen tables and guest bedrooms into offices nationwide.
The Manchester native has been gradually building a customer base since then as solo practitioners and startups check out the open concept. In the meantime, his other business pays the bills.
Spark’s fifth floor space at 500 N. Commercial St. also serves as headquarters for Pivot Creative, the website design and branding development company Duhaime founded about 15 years ago. So it’s not like the space ever sat empty.
“We were downstairs on the third floor, and this became available so we wanted to build out this collaborative work space and make it so we could immerse ourselves with clients and potential clients,” Duhaime said Thursday.
Spark has the look of a Millyard startup — bright colors, high ceilings and exposed brick walls. There’s free coffee, which Duhaime buys from Flight Coffee in Bedford, and you can grab a beer downstairs at Stark Brewing Company.
Shared office space has been in vogue for more than a decade, and Duhaime has at least a couple of competitors in town.
“We’re trying to be a little bit different in that it really is supposed to be collaborative,” said Duhaime, 36, a graduate of Memorial High School. “That’s why there are really no walls, and there’s only one office because we really wanted to make it feel really community based.”
Chuck Sink, who runs a marketing and public relations firm based on Contoocook, was working in that sole office on Thursday. He plans to move to Sunapee this month but needs a place to work when he’s in the area.
“My plan is to have this as a satellite. I’m just kind of test driving it for now,” said Sink, who found out about Duhaime’s new space at a networking event.
They had known each other for a number of years but had never worked together.
“We rarely if ever bump into each other out there, but we actually collaborate a little bit now. A lot of marketing companies find partnerships, so I think that will work out fine,” Sink said.
Those collaborations are at the heart of what Duhaime is hoping to achieve at Spark.
“The goal is to not only bring in people we can work with, potential clients and help them grow their business, but make it more of an incubator style,” he said. “We’ll be doing networking events here. We’ll be doing trainings, seminars.”
After graduating from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., in 2005, Duhaime spent five years in the D.C. area before returning to New Hampshire, disenchanted with the traffic and other aspects of big city life.
The Hooksett resident says he’s always been drawn to the Millyard. He spent about $75,000 to renovate Spark, which was originally supposed to be ready in January.
Duhaime owns the space and also the third floor unit he formerly occupied, which he now rents to another business. He and his wife, his co-owner in the company, financed the expansion themselves.
While the launch is slower than Duhaime might have hoped, Spark is getting the kind of traction he’s looking for. Members include the Center for Women in Enterprise, which recently moved from Nashua to Manchester. Duhaime plans to collaborate with the group on networking and training events at Spark, which has room for gatherings of about 50 people, thanks to work stations that can be moved to create event space.
Duhaime has five or six members now, he says, and is aiming for 50. Members pay $95 to $345 a month, with the highest tier based on use of the private office. Long range, he’d like to have three locations in New Hampshire and build a franchise model.
“We would team up with other community networking leaders in other areas and say, ‘We want to build a location here, could you be our centerpiece? And then we would build around you,’” he said.
Duhaime didn’t build his new business in time to be able to access relief money that has kept so many businesses afloat during the protracted shutdown and slow revival. As a brand new business with no history, Spark was not eligible for a federal Payroll Protection Plan loan.
“One downside to starting the business now is that we don’t have the ability to get PPP or Main Street or any of those other funds because we don’t have a year (of financial receipts),” Duhaime said.
“We basically started at literally the worst possible time. But it’s OK. Luckily, the marketing business has been able to sort of carry us through.”