THE FIRST PAGE of John Sperzel’s “Courage” honors the 24-year-old teacher whose choice as a teenager created a living legacy when he died.
“This book is dedicated to Alex Coe, who made the decision to be an organ donor and saved my life.”
Since July 2017, Coe’s heart has been beating inside Sperzel’s chest.
“A lot of people think about that as a weight or a burden. I look at it as an incredible opportunity to pay that forward to as many people as we can,” said Sperzel, CEO of Lexington, Mass.-based T2 Biosystems and a 1986 graduate of Plymouth State University.
Sperzel wrote “Courage” to chronicle his medical journey and share lessons gathered from leading three companies, including eight years as CEO of Chembio Diagnostics, a publicly traded company focused on infectious diseases. The former Plymouth quarterback also talks about what he learned leading his team to three championships.
“The first half is written in a memoir format,” Sperzel said in a recent interview over Zoom. “It’s an account of my medical journey, the fight for my life, receiving the heart transplant. And then the final chapter of the first half is the emotional meeting with my donor’s family.”
The book’s second half focuses on the book’s subtitle: “Powerful lessons in leadership, strength, and the will to succeed.”
Sperzel knows those principles by H-E-A-R-T: hard work, excellence, attitude, resilience and teamwork.
“Things that I found really helpful whether it was in the hospital as part of my medical journey or in sports or in business or just generally in life,” Sperzel said.
In 2017, Sperzel was diagnosed with giant cell myocarditis, a rare disorder that has been diagnosed only 300 times in medical history and typically leads to death within a few months. He spent 55 days in a cardiac surgical intensive care unit, underwent four major surgeries in the first 11 days, and spent eight days on life support before a donor heart became available when Coe died after a skateboarding accident.
He had the transplant surgery at Mass General. During his hospital stay, he battled pneumonia, a blood clot and several drug-resistant bacterial infections — one of which led to sepsis.
“A lot of heart transplant recipients have a tough outcome, and I’m really fortunate that I have an incredible life, and my quality of life is as good as it was before,” Sperzel said.
His time on life support was not without consequence. Sperzel lost all of the feeling in both legs from the knees down and spent a month at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital learning how to walk again.
“Often when you’re on the kind of life support system that I was on you don’t get enough oxygenated blood to your extremities — obviously they worry about the brain — but they’re trying to save your life,” Sperzel said.
His battle with sepsis inspired him to join T2 Biosystems, whose technology uses magnetic resonance to identify pathogens in blood that cause sepsis, leading to more timely diagnosis.
Sperzel is dedicating all proceeds from “Courage” to Donate Life America (donatelif.net), a nonprofit that promotes organ donation, and Sepsis Alliance (sepsis.org), which is working to lessen the impact of an infection that kills 11 million people a year.
Sperzel says he’s practiced the leadership principles he talks about in his book throughout his career, but his medical journey has given him newfound inspiration.
“I have a totally different sense of urgency about things. And not because I think I’m going to have a short runway as a heart transplant recipient, it’s why waste time?”
And while he’s always been purpose-driven, serving as CEO of a company working on life-saving technology is a choice he made when he joined T2 Biosystems in 2020.
“Some people are still looking for their true purpose,” he said. “Mine fell on my lap through this adversity that I went through.”