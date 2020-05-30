AS NEW HAMPSHIRE’S BEACHES get ready to open Monday with pandemic protocols, my mind is on the slopes and the last networking event I attended.
On March 7, I took Friday off to go skiing at Loon Mountain. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 had yet to top 20, with 16 of them in the state of Washington. The novel coronavirus was still a cross-country flight away, quarantined on the West Coast, or so we thought.
That day, about 30 members of USA 500 Clubs gathered at the Lincoln ski resort for an annual event that draws members from chapters in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
The group includes attorneys, wealth management advisers, bankers, accountants, executive consultants, M&A dealmakers — people whose livelihoods depend on referrals that come from personal contact and building relationships.
A mega-deal with a lot of zeros was made during one of these ski trips, legend has it. Lots can happen on one of those gondola rides to the summit.
Joe Chatham, managing partner of the New England and New York regions, was not there that day. He wasn’t even the one who came up with the ski trip idea, originated by one of his members. But everything about it, including the USA 500 armbands created for the occasion, bore his imprint.
Last week, Chatham announced to his members that monthly in-person meetings would not resume until September. In the meantime, members can choose from an ever-growing schedule of Zoom events, which include town halls, practicums on business issues and virtual TGIF happy hours.
Not long after the pandemic prompted Chatham to cancel chapter meetings, he hired an expert to help him ramp up a Zoom-based networking program. Listen to Chatham talk about it for a few minutes, and it’s clear he’s become an expert himself.
Chatham used to work in the mortgage industry, and remembers the pain of its collapse in the last recession. This time, he found himself in the meeting business at a time when meetings suddenly became deadly.
“The week before everything sort of went to hell I was watching the news, and I was listening to more about it. I thought I should probably start preparing for what seems to be the inevitable,” Chatham said during a recent interview, which we conducted via Zoom. “The inevitable ended up being much, much worse than I thought as far as the severity of the lockdown and the restrictions.”
Chatham’s first step toward virtual meetings began with a hybrid that included teleconferencing.
“That was my beta test, and it worked out wonderfully,” said Chatham, who is based in Wellesley, Mass. “We had maybe 15 people in the room and maybe 10 or 15 online. It showed me that it was something that wasn’t nearly as impersonal as I thought it was going to be. And it dragged me into the 21st century a little bit.”
In mid-March he spent a weekend researching meeting technologies.
“I called up Zoom — when you could still call and get somebody. I spent hours on the phone with Zoom and doing training and trying to figure out and see if I could make it work around our model,” he said. “My thought pattern was to operate as though this was going to become the new normal.”
After suspending meetings for four days for some marathon training, USA 500 Clubs resumed with a new focus. Chatham spent the next few weeks with his staff organizing training sessions for members, made up largely by an older demographic then unfamiliar with using meeting software. Part of the training including setting up protocols for meetings, which include members muting their microphones until called upon to speak.
“It sounds funny to say that now because everybody is using Zoom,” he said.
Now meetings are capped at 40 people, and members who like to visit groups outside their chapter bases can do so without traveling.
That’s made an impact for the group hosted at McLane Middleton by attorney Denis Haley in Manchester, which meets on the third Friday of each month at 7 a.m. The chapter generally attracts about 15 of its 25 members for in-person meetings. Its most recent virtual meeting had 38 members registered.
For Chatham, the stakes were high: convincing members that USA 500 Clubs was worth the money without the camaraderie that comes from hanging by the coffee and pastries table for the informal half-hour that begins each two-hour meeting.
“I had to remain relevant as a networking company, and I had to show my members that just short of being able to shake hands and give a hug, I had to create as close of an experience as I could to that intimacy.”