PEAK CORPORATE COUNSEL has locations in Manchester and the Boston area, but what the law firm pays for office space every month is about enough to cover a deluxe hotel room for a single night.
Robert Baker and Matt Shrimpton work from their homes. If they need to meet with clients, they use a conference room at Spark, a co-working space in the Manchester Millyard, where the top “Exclusive Office” rate goes for $345 a month. The partners are looking for similar space in Quincy, Mass., near Shrimpton’s home.
I heard about the newly launched firm through a colleague the day before I visited Spark to meet with the owner of the collaborative work space. Baker and I connected a couple of weeks later by phone.
The law firm’s low overhead is an essential component of Baker and Shrimpton’s business plan: developing a legal business that favors flat fees over billable hours.
“What we’re hoping to do is really turn it into a model where 100 percent of our services are flat fees. That will be challenging. We’re probably at three-quarters right now,” Baker said.
Peak focuses on corporate law, including venture financing, commercial real estate, and mergers and acquisitions. It aims to create a niche with startups.
Baker decided to co-found an independent firm after stints with McLane Middleton, and Cook, Little, Rosenblatt & Manson, both in Manchester, and Holland & Knight in Boston.
“Those were really good experiences, but I found that a lot of the practice of law is treated much like a profession instead of just a business,” he said. “And there’s so much that can be standardized and really enhanced through new technology and different, innovative pricing models.”
Baker and Shrimpton are graduates of the University of New Hampshire School of Law. They also both have MBAs from the Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at UNH.
“We really want to base our delivery of our services on a lean production model. So everything we do is value-added. We have processes in place that make everything really hyper-efficient,” Baker said.
Among Peak’s clients is Shtudy, a 3-year-old business that connects tech companies with Black, Latino and other minority prospects. Shtudy also uses Spark for its office space.
“As a co-founder, I always have to be very price conscious. And frankly, legal services are one of those things that we have to do but we don’t always want to do,” CEO Geno Miller said. “At least having that flat fee structure while running a fast-moving startup let’s me plan quickly about where expenses have to go, why certain things need to get done before others.”
It’s on Baker and Shrimpton if they have a disagreement on how to best represent a client and spend a long time discussing it, Baker said. The client won’t be paying for that. And the client won’t have to pay extra to reach them by phone or email to talk over an issue.
“There’s really a minimum that any law firm or lawyer is willing to charge for answering an email or answering a phone call,” Baker said. “What we’ve done is we’ve scrapped that entire model. We really want to encourage people to reach out to us with questions and have some dialog. Our flat fees capture all of that back and forth.”
Since launching in June, Peak has picked up a handful of clients, Baker said. The pandemic could ultimately play in the firm’s favor, he said, as entrepreneurs who got laid off or don’t feel secure in their jobs decide to launch new companies.
“One of the silver linings is that it has blown the lid off this notion that we need to be condensed into cities in order to be near the best jobs,” Baker said.
While COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the economy, Baker doesn’t see that tamping down startup activity.
“There doesn’t seem to be any slowdown. I don’t think we’re seeing the real hesitancy that we saw in the 2009-2010 era, just because there’s no real market rot,” he said.
“The post-pandemic world is certainly going to look a lot different, but there’s still a lot of confidence in starting those new ventures.”