DURING these uncertain times, these challenging times, these trying times, these will-we-ever-get-over-this-pandemic times, I’ve been looking for a good excuse to bring Bob Marley to the business stage.
Like everyone else, I could use a good laugh right now. On Day 60 of Marley’s “Crona Watch 2020,” the Maine comedian gave me one.
As businesses begin the journey back and try to reconnect with customers, they need to find tactful ways to promote themselves.
Before they commission that radio or TV commercial, they might want to hire a public relations professional — or consult with a guy who wears a trapper hat that says “Dink” on it.
Marley was scheduled to perform two nights at the Palace Theatre in Manchester last month, five shows that have been moved to Aug. 28 and 29. Since he got sidelined from touring, Marley has been posting daily bits on Facebook and Instagram.
In a recent episode, he imitates his Uncle Arthur, swats away black flies and skewers bad commercials.
“I’m hearing more ads from people that are there for me — ‘We’re here for you. We’re here for you. We want to let you know we’re here for you.’”
The bottom line: Please buy some of our stuff.
“I’m not saying you need to look out for them. Try to support everybody. Get out there and buy stuff if you can. It’s a hard time,” Marley says from a chair parked outside his garage.
Then he launches into an mock TV commercial voice. “During these trying times, unprecedented times, unsettling times, uncertain times, challenging times, we’re here for you,” Marley says. “During these challenging, unprecedented times, now’s the best time to change the full water filtration system in your house. That’s why we’re here for you.”
Then he cracks up, laughing at his own joke — as he pretty much has done through “Crona Watch” episodes 1 through 59 and beyond. It’s part of the charm of watching a comedian tell funny stories to an unseen audience.
“That’s why we’re here for you. Are you having a hard time trying to figure out what to do with the last few dollars you have in your pocket? We’re here for you. We’re here to take that cash away from you,” Marley says.
“Take the burden and the pain of holding on to that cash because we’re here for you. We will take all of that unsettled, unprecedented, challenging, trying cash out of your pocket, and you can just give it to us.”
Marley closes every episode with a shout-out to his fans, but in this one he has to apologize.
“Yesterday we talked about murder hornets, and at the end of the video, I didn’t say, ‘Love you all.’ And tons of people commented: ‘No love you all?’”
Of course he does.
“I freakin’ always love you all. I’m here for you. During these unprecedented, unsettling, challenging, trying times, I’m here for you. And I love you all!”