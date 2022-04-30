NEARLY A DECADE after his death, Joe Sullivan is still helping students at West High School.
Friends and family are raising money for this year’s Joseph Cronin Sullivan Scholarship to help students at West, where Joe taught English for 34 years.
Joe would appreciate the poster I snagged in 2020 from a fundraiser for the scholarship at the Raphael Social Club. Someone used a Sharpie to add “Saturday” above “February 8th,” and squeezed in “2020.” Last-minute editing.
When I look at the now-framed poster on the wall of my office at the Union Leader — where Joe covered local sports for three decades and wrote “Column as I See ’em” — it reminds me of how much I learned from my favorite teacher about writing and pursuing your passion.
I found mine when I enrolled in Joe’s creative writing class as a senior at West. Joe taught us how to reach deep inside ourselves to tell stories. He also taught nervous teenagers how to drive.
When Joe wasn’t teaching English or driver’s ed, he was coaching Little League and soccer. I sure could have used Joe’s help with baseball. I was a right fielder who never graduated from minor league, where I played for St. Mary’s Bank and Bi-Rite. But I can thank Joe for my journalism career and my safe driver insurance discount.
For Sean Sullivan, one of the biggest memories about his father is how he somehow made it to all his sports games.
“When I was growing up and playing sports, my sister and brother, we all played sports. My dad worked three jobs, and to this day I can never remember him not being at one of my games,” Sean said by phone Thursday. “How he pulled that off, I have no idea. He may have been skipping work. He never missed a game, and that goes for my mom as well.”
Joe died in 2013, shortly after I moved back to New Hampshire from Colorado. I never had the chance to thank him in person for encouraging and inspiring me, as he did for hundreds of other students including comedian Seth Meyers and bestselling children’s book author Carrie (Barnard) Jones.
In 1995, Joe won the Christa McAuliffe Sabbatical. For the next year he worked on writing ‘’The Grand Poobah of Writing Books’’ and taught a class at every high school in New Hampshire.
Joe based part of his presentation that year on an essay by science fiction and fantasy author Ray Bradbury called ‘’How To Be Madder Than Captain Ahab,” reporter Al Nettel wrote in a 1996 Union Leader story.
‘’I challenge the kids to come out onto the edge and do crazy wonderful things — perhaps go to a poetry reading, a county fair, a yard sale or the Ioka Theater in Exeter and experience sitting in the balcony as movie-goers did before balconies were removed from most theaters,” Joe said.
The Ioka is gone, but I’ll be thinking of Joe Sullivan next time I’m sitting in the balcony at a movie screening.
Contributions to the Joseph Cronin Sullivan Scholarship can be sent to Sean Sullivan, 18A Russell Ave., Goffstown, N.H., 03045.