School board members can expect a room packed with business people this week when they consider adopting a strategic plan for city schools.
For the past two years, business and education leaders have worked under the banner of Manchester Proud to come up with ways to improve a school district that suffers from the kinds of problems that arise when poverty hangs like a dark cloud over too many of its classrooms.
The district’s demographics underscore how any effort to create the right environment for learning will take unrelenting diligence to achieve. Just ask any of the city’s teachers or principals.
Fifty-seven percent of the district’s 24,000 students are minorities, and 58 percent receive free or reduced-price lunch. Twenty percent of students are English Learners, and 90 languages are spoken. Many students arrive with needs schools were not designed to provide.
Manchester Proud, in cooperation with the school district, organized dozens of meetings, canvassed city wards and employed a consultant as the group gathered data for the draft plan that will be reviewed at 6 p.m. Thursday at Manchester Memorial High School.
Mike Skelton, president of the Greater Manchester Chamber, sent out a note to members last week, encouraging them to attend Thursday’s session. The chamber has been involved with the effort since its inception.
“Our board of directors endorsed the project as well as chose to make a financial contribution because of how strongly we felt it fit with our strategic goals and our belief that enhancing the public education system is a core ingredient to a strong and prosperous business climate,” Skelton said during an interview last week.
That core ingredient could be the deciding factor on whether a company chooses to locate in Manchester, or whether a young couple chooses to buy a home here, or whether city natives graduating from college choose to make Manchester their home.
The plan was designed to be comprehensive, Skelton said.
“The strength and promise of this plan is that it not only looks at teaching and learning, but it looks at all of the other foundational pieces of what a healthy, thriving school district needs to have in place,” he said. “That includes things like governance, operational effectiveness, community partnerships and strong financials.”
Among the proposals are those aimed at adjusting how the school board and district operate. They include reducing the number of board members, removing the mayor as school board chairman and giving the superintendent more autonomy.
“The school district is a big, complex organization with 22 different facilities and thousands of employees,” Skelton said. “If you’re going to drive change and change outcomes across such a big organization you need to be really effective as an organization and have strong governance.”
The plan also includes proposals designed to maximize philanthropic activity, such as the creation of a foundation independent of the school district that would oversee the use of private funds, and assigning a district staffer to coordinate business partnerships.
“We have lots of successful partnerships, but many of them live in school to school. If a partnership is existing in just one school it may not be able to expand and grow to other areas,” Skelton said. “There’s a lot of potential to take what’s working and grow it across other areas.”