By Mike Cote
Standish Executive Search lists a mailing address in Providence, R.I., but founder Stanley Davis’ lakeside house in Wakefield, N.H., has served as his headquarters for most of the past year.
“In my career, I’ve been itinerant labor. My wife and I have moved 14 times around the country, mostly in the Northeast,” Davis said last week over breakfast at Belmont Hall in Manchester. “We’re used to being in multiple places. We’re used to being in new places.”
Standish works with mid-size and smaller companies that are positioning for growth, change or succession. Its clients are primarily family-owned and privately held businesses, including manufacturers, business-to-business companies, and nonprofits.
“Most of them have really good people working for them. But for where the business is or where the business is going, are they the right people?” Davis said. “It’s a matter of finding the right leadership for them not only for the business where it is but the business where they want it to go.”
The three-person company, established in 2012, focuses on the New England market but works with businesses around the country. Davis and his wife also own a home in Rhode Island. Principal Greg Mickelson lives in Connecticut, and Recruiting Lead Jaime Barrett-Thurston lives in Arizona.
“We don’t tend to be narrowly focused when it comes to location, either personally or businesswise,” said Davis, whose resume includes management positions with General Electric and the American Red Cross. “The mailing address is Rhode Island. The business address is somewhere in my car.”
Davis and his wife bought the Wakefield home in 1995. They razed and rebuilt it about 15 years ago because it could not support the addition of a second floor. This summer it’s become a magnet for family visitors.
“Where we are is kind of remote. Staying there year-round as we did this past winter just wasn’t working out so we bought a place in Rhode Island just a couple of months ago” he said.
Davis has been spending more time in New Hampshire to learn more about the Granite State, building on relationships made by a colleague who recently left the firm.
“I spend less than half of my time in Rhode Island, a little time in Massachusetts and a lot of time in New Hampshire,” he said.
“And the reason for this is there is a lot of opportunity here. And people are receptive. People are collaborative. They’re interested. The business cultural environment in New Hampshire really is pretty exceptional. It’s a great place to work.”
While working with companies to place new executives, Davis spends time examining workplace cultures to make sure the transition is smooth and that the new leader is the right fit. How will that person engage with employees?
“People are looking for a place that’s a challenge, that offers a career opportunity, a place where they fit, a place where there are reasonable rewards — and that includes compensation — and where they have a good boss,” Davis said. “And the last one is the one that will always blow things up.”
Choosing the wrong leadership can have devastating consequences not just for the employees but the overall success of the company.
“If they don’t have a good boss, that blows up the relationship and sometimes really threatens the whole business,” he said.
During a time of low unemployment and intense competition for workers, failing to create a strong workplace culture where employees feel connected and appreciated is a recipe for high turnover.
“They haven’t formed an identity with the business. They haven’t formed an identity with their colleagues,” Davis said. “They are there for a paycheck. And they can walk next door and get a paycheck.”