Granite United Way stepping up for COVD-19 relief.
BACK IN JANUARY, Mark Stebbins was marveling in the success of the AC Hotel Portsmouth. He and his XSS Hotels partner, Leo Xarras, had just opened the Marriott property.
And the rooftop bar was a hit.
“It was way exceeding our expectations for off-season,” Stebbins said last week.
The off-season turned out to be a short one.
Now the hotel is serving free meals to local charities, and Stebbins and his wife, Sally, are helping Granite United Way provide emergency services through a $100,000 match to its COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Stebbins and his family, who also own Procon Construction, have long been known for their philanthropic contributions in the community. This time around, the hardship hits home.
“Our hotel business is dead, and our construction business is half of what it was a month ago,” Stebbins said. “Hopefully this is short enough so we can still continue our business. It’s time for everybody to help each other.”
Granite United Way has turned to the Stebbins for support in the past, including a recent campaign for the Leader in Me program that was first established at Gossler Park Elementary School and was expanded to other schools on Manchester’s West Side last year.
“We’re so blessed to have donors like Mark and Sally because they really get it. As leaders in the community they completely understand,” Granite United Way CEO Patrick Tufts said during a call with Stebbins.
The $100,000 pledge match, which ends Monday, helped the COVID-19 fund garner more momentum, Tufts said. The campaign has raised $450,000 so far.
“We’ll probably raise three-quarters of a million dollars above and beyond the $9 million that we’re already projected to raise this year,” he said.
The coronavirus pandemic prompted Granite United Way to change the way it does business.
“We’re known for raising money once a year and distributing it out to great local charities. We’ve been doing that for a hundred years here in New Hampshire,” Tufts said. “But when something like this happens and it hits all of us, you’ve got to change your business model almost overnight.”
Granite United Way plans to distribute 100 percent of the money collected from the COVID-19 drive to local agencies. So far it has made investments in 10 local food pantries and two organizations that work with women, infants and children, Tufts said. It also made “a substantial contribution” to the New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund established by the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association.
Even restaurants that have remained open since the take-out-only mandate took effect are working with a small fraction of their staffs, leaving thousands of hospitality workers on the sidelines.
“We’ve never made a contribution to the hospitality sector directly, but we thought that was an important contribution to make,” Tufts said. “It was one of the first ones that left the building.”
The 211 NH program Granite United Way operates has taken 24,000 calls over the past month since Gov. Chris Sununu made it the statewide resource for COVID-19 information.
“That’s half a year’s worth of calls that we took in four weeks,” Tufts said. “So people who need assistance, whether it relates to the COVID-19 crisis or anything else, please call 211. We’ll get them connected to somebody that can help them.”