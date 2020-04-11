The handshake is on shaky ground in the year of COVID-19.
It’s hard to imagine such a commonplace greeting quarantined from our culture.
Through handshakes, strangers make friends, executives seal deals, diplomats broker peace.
We judge someone’s character by the quality of their handshake. How long did they hold? How hard did they press? Cold and clammy? Warm and dry? Is it one of those handshakes where the other guy wants to make sure you know who’s in charge?
Sock! Pow! Zok!
Batman and Robin celebrate their crimefighting partnership with a handshake after dusting off some bad guys in the animated opening sequence of the ’60s TV series. Will the handshake forever be banished from Gotham City?
We know this much: It needs to go away until it’s no longer akin to the kiss of death.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, is on a mission to convince us to keep our hands to ourselves. On “Good Morning America” last week, he said a return to some semblance of normalcy should exclude handshakes.
“To me, the better part of valor is just hold off on that for awhile,” he told George Stephanpoulos.
Fauci, a key member of the White House task force, was more direct during a Wall Street Journal podcast.
“I don’t think we should ever shake hands ever again, to be honest with you,” he said. “Not only would it be good to prevent coronavirus disease — it probably would decrease instances of influenza dramatically in this country.”
Fauci will need an army of infectious disease specialists to convince people to stop shaking hands for good. In the Live Free or Die state, we’re still resisting seatbelts and motorcycle helmets. Now someone wants us to stop shaking hands?
My wife and I spent St. Patrick’s Day eve dining at the Puritan Backroom on the last day before the Great Takeout Experiment began. When I spotted an acquaintance, we shook hands without hesitation.
We exchanged a look that could be best described as drawing a line between faith and recklessness. We were riding without our helmets on, driving without seatbelts. How could such a life-affirming moment become so deadly?
Less than a month later, as the daily ticker counts the thousands of lives lost nationwide, I’m sure neither one of us would extend a hand even if we could be at the same place at the same time.
We know now that the precautions Americans have been taking came too late for so many families whose lives have been devastated by sickness and death.
Giving up handshakes is a small price to pay for protecting each other from a killer that shows no mercy.
And right now we need both of our hands to pray.
.
Mike Cote is the business editor of the New Hampshire Union Leader. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.