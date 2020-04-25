KIDS in the Queen City aren’t going hungry on the weekends, thanks to a program spearheaded by Southern New Hampshire University that aims to continue through the end of the school year.
Since late March, SNHU has been working with the Manchester School District to distribute 7,000 meals on Saturdays to students in kindergarten through grade 12. About 60 percent of students in the district are eligible for free or reduced-cost lunch, and they rely on schools for much of their food.
After city schools shifted to remote learning on March 23 due to COVID-19 precautions, SNHU President Paul LeBlanc reached out to Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. The program supplements the school district’s weekday breakfast and lunch delivery as well as meals offered for pickup by the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club.
By the time LeBlanc called Craig a second time, SNHU had raised $120,000 to support the effort. She connected his team with Assistant Superintendent Jeniffer Gillis “and they got it moving,” the mayor said.
The meals come at a time when families are struggling to transform their homes into classrooms.
“We know that remote learning is a stress in and of itself. For families to not have to stress about where their food is coming from is something we’re so grateful for,” Craig said.
The meals are prepared by Sodexo, the company that contracts with SNHU to provide dining services at the university.
“That was a good thing, too, in that SNHU is continuing to employ folks while at the same time providing meals to our students,” Craig said.
Each Saturday morning, four buses packed with food leave the SNHU campus for stops around 9 a.m. that include Manchester Police Athletic League, Parkside Middle School and Memorial High School. One bus roams to smaller sites like Smyth Road Elementary School and Crystal Lake before circling back to the other sites in case they run out of food, said Steve Thiel, who has been leading the project. Afterward, the buses visit other locations, including housing projects.
“It’s been an incredible show of force by a whole host of volunteers from SHNU, from the YMCA, from the school district and Manchester Transit Authority,” said Thiel, assistant vice president for social impact and community relations at SNHU. “The folks you meet out in the community really appreciate the food being available when they maybe didn’t really picture themselves as needing food before this all started.”
Over the past month, SNHU has served 39,000 meals at a cost of about $3.50 each. The university posted a “Meals for Manchester” appeal to raise funds for the program on its website, targeting alumni, family and friends.
SNHU has raised $170,000 to pay for the program so far, including $27,000 through the website and $100,000 from the university.
“Our goal is to go for the rest of the school year. That would be either Saturday, June 13, or Saturday, June 20, depending on when the district decides the last day of school would be,” Thiel said. “We are still actively fundraising to be able to hit that goal.”
SNHU has reached out to a few local foundations, businesses where SNHU alumni are in leadership positions and companies that have active charitable programs, he said.
Three SNHU trustees were among the early contributors: Howard Brodsky, chairman and CEO of CCA Global Partners; Edward Wolak, president and CEO of Dunkin’ Donut franchise group The Wolak Group; and Arthur Sullivan, principal owner of Brady Sullivan Properties.
“It was one of those moments where it was easy for us to say, ‘Hey, count us in.’ It’s a great opportunity for all of us to come together,” said Sullivan, whose company is also helping to pay for advanced placement exams for district students. “Being able to feed these kids, obviously it’s a big deal.”
The donation page is https://alumni.snhu.edu/make-a-gift/meals-for-manchester.