cinemagic

Cinemagic in Hooksett is closing.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

THE MOVIE POSTERS framed in glass outside Chunky’s Cinepub are starting to fade after several months of exposure to sunlight.

By now, patrons who visit the Manchester theater know to ignore them. While “Wonder Woman 1984” is still showing inside the theater, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Black Widow” are among the major releases that have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Movie posters

Posters at Chunky’s promote “Black Widow,” a filmed postponed until at least May, and “Wonder Woman 1984,” which debuted on HBO Max the same day it hit movie theater screens.

