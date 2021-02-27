THE MOVIE POSTERS framed in glass outside Chunky’s Cinepub are starting to fade after several months of exposure to sunlight.
By now, patrons who visit the Manchester theater know to ignore them. While “Wonder Woman 1984” is still showing inside the theater, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Black Widow” are among the major releases that have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AS PUBLIC EVENTS go, the donation of free water bottles to school kids doesn’t sound like big news. But the delivery of 13,000 water bottles at Manchester High School West earlier this month represented a milestone. Unlike most such donations, this one was a coordinated effort to target a sp…
THE SMALL conference room Scott Gilroy chose to meet at Summit Packaging is one of the few places in the company’s 230,000-square-foot manufacturing complex where you don’t have to shout above the roar of machines.
Q: Six months ago, I started exercising regularly. I am 52 and, though it might not have turned me into a hunk yet, it seems to be making me smarter — well, at least a bit sharper and less forgetful. Is that possible? — Marc W., Philadelphia
WASHINGTON— President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday, though Democrats face challenges to their hopes of using the bill to raise the minimum wage.
There comes a time in every mammal mother’s life when her young leave. For some, this comes in a matter of weeks, for others it might be years. As I follow bobcat tracks through snow on a mid-winter day, dispersal is on my mind.