Cranmore director named to development team
Cranmore Mountain’s Assistant SnowSports Director, Meghan Kelsey, was recently named to the Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA) Eastern Development Team. The Dev Team is a group of highly skilled Level III ski and snowboard instructors that are training to become members of the Board of Examiners. Team members receive training that focuses on sharpening skiing or riding skills, teaching skills, people skills and professional knowledge. The goal is to develop highly effective clinicians to deliver a wide range of educational events to the membership.
Kelsey joined the Cranmore team in October. Coming from Aspen Snowmass, she has taught skiing at several resorts on the East Coast as well as in Colorado and Perisher Resort in Australia. Kelsey holds a bachelor’s in political science from Hartwick College and a master’s in teaching from the University of Vermont.
Bank board vice chair announces retirement
Michael Green of Hopkinton, vice chair of Merrimack County Savings Bank (the Merrimack) and trustee of the bank’s shared services company, New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp (NHMB), announced his retirement from both positions effective March 31.
Green was elected to the Merrimack County Savings Bank Board of Directors in 2000 and was a founding member of the NHMB Board of Trustees in 2013. He has also been a longtime member of the Investment and Audit Committees for both the Merrimack and NHMB.
Serving as the CEO of Concord Hospital for 21 years, Green retired in December 2013. One of the major projects the hospital undertook during his tenure was the capital campaign and construction of the Payson Center for Cancer Care.
MVSB promotes Mavris to vice president
Meredith Village Savings Bank recently announced the promotion of Amy Mavris to vice president, marketing communications officer. In this role, Mavris will supervise the communications team and serve as the marketing lead for company-wide projects.
Mavris started at MVSB as a student teller in high school. In 2013, she joined the marketing department as the marketing communications manager. Two years later, she became responsible for overseeing marketing communications for all of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. In 2016, she was promoted to customer experience officer. In 2021, she was promoted to AVP marketing communications officer.
Mavris holds a bachelor of arts in business management from Regis College and received an advanced certificate in bank marketing from the American Bankers Association last year.
BoA welcomes new mortgage officer
Patrick Hostetter has joined Bank of America as a mortgage loan officer, serving the southern region of New Hampshire.
Hostetter will provide existing and prospective customers with detailed information regarding the benefits of Bank of New Hampshire’s mortgage products and services. He will be responsible for working with customers to complete the mortgage loan process while providing top-of-the-line customer service.
Hostetter began his career in commercial agriculture lending and then transitioned to rural home and small farm lending.Hostetter is a graduate of State University of New York at Cobleskill with his bachelor of science in agricultural business. He is a board member of the Hillsborough County Farm Bureau and sits on the membership and PR committees for the Mortgage Bankers & Brokers Association of New Hampshire.
NH Bar Association honors Carrier
Sheehan Phinney shareholder Megan C. Carrier has been honored with the New Hampshire Bar Foundation’s 2021 Kirby Award. The Kirby Award is given annually to a New Hampshire lawyer who demonstrates extraordinary skill, competence, civility, and professionalism. Carrier was presented with the award at the New Hampshire Bar Foundations annual dinner on April 12.
The New Hampshire Bar Foundation is a nonprofit, grant-making charitable foundation dedicated to supporting civil legal aid for the disadvantaged and law-related education in New Hampshire.
Carrier’s practice focuses on business litigation and involves representing individuals and businesses before state and federal trial and appeals courts, administrative tribunals, arbitrators and in mediation. She has been recognized by New England Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America, both for her work in litigation.
LaCoste joins McLane Middleton
The law firm of McLane Middleton recently hired Kim E. LaCoste as a trust officer in the firm’s growing Trust Services Department.
LaCoste will work with clients and beneficiaries, their fiduciaries, and financial advisors to coordinate and facilitate asset transfers, distributions, review tax documents, prepare reporting and other trust related services.
Prior to joining McLane Middleton, LaCoste was VP & Trust Officer with NHTrust for five years and VP & Wealth Advisor with Charter Trust Company for 13 years.
Carrier is admitted to practice in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, and received her J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and her B.A., summa cum laude, from Wheaton College.
Gendron joins Ledyard Bank
Ledyard National Bank has welcomed Jeff Gendron of Litchfield as senior vice president, senior portfolio manager and investment strategist at Ledyard Financial Advisors. He is responsible for investing client portfolios, conducting research and providing client service.
Gendron previously researched investments and managed portfolios at The Colony Group and Harvest Capital Management. He served in various roles at the New Hampshire Retirement System, which included providing plan administration for the $7.4 billion defined benefit pension fund.
Bank promotes Kalampalikis
Nikos Kalampalikis of Bow has been promoted to branch relationship manager for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s branch located in Manchester. In this role, he leads a team of banking professionals to provide solutions and guidance to help individuals, families and businesses in the community meet their financial goals.
Kalampalikis joined the bank in 2018 as a floating customer service representative serving Southern New Hampshire. He later served as a banker in the Concord and Bedford branches. In 2021, he was promoted to assistant manager for the bank’s location in Hillsborough.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from the University of New Hampshire.