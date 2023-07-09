Frisbie award winners

Frisbie Memorial Hospital recently honored its Awards of Distinction winners, including its first Frist Humanitarian Award winner. From left, Megan Gray, chief nursing officer; Colleague of the Year Mel Bieniek, director of rehabilitation services; William Morgan, MD, Frist Humanitarian Award winner – Physician; Nursing Excellence – Compassionate Care winner Annalese Balser, RN; and Tim Jones, chief executive officer. Not pictured: Ermelinda Ramsey, RN.

Frisbie Memorial Hospital honors colleagues

Frisbie Memorial Hospital recently honored colleagues for their outstanding commitment to patient care, the patient experience, their colleagues and communities.