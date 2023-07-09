Frisbie Memorial Hospital honors colleagues
Frisbie Memorial Hospital recently honored colleagues for their outstanding commitment to patient care, the patient experience, their colleagues and communities.
Among the Awards of Distinction presented to the employees was a Frist Humanitarian Award. Named in honor of HCA Healthcare founder Dr. Thomas F. Frist Sr., this award recognizes hospital employees, physicians, and volunteers who serve the community and those in need.
Awards of Distinction
• Frist Humanitarian Award: physician, Dr. William Morgan. He joined Frisbie Memorial Hospital in early 2022. He is committed to collaboration with his clinical colleagues. He brings more than 20 years experience as a surgeon in Wisconsin and an infectious enthusiasm and positive outlook.
• Nursing Excellence, Compassionate Care: Annalese Balser. She was hired at Frisbie in 2006 as a nurse on the resource team and in 2016 she was promoted to supervisor. She is known throughout all departments for her innate ability to problem solve, particularly in critical, quickly evolving situations while continuing to provide compassionate care for patients in her department and beyond.
• Nursing Excellence, Professional Mentoring: Ermelinda “Ermie” Ramsey. She was hired at Frisbie in October 2006 as a medical assistant and two years later she was promoted and became an RN on the float pool. In 2016, she was promoted again and became an RN in surgical services. During her seven years in surgical services, she has been one of the most recognized employees by her peers, specifically for consistently going above and beyond expectations.
• Colleague of the Year: Melanie Bieniek, director of rehabilitation services. She joined Frisbie in March of 2017 as the director of rehabilitative services. Since joining Frisbie, she has consistently brought her passion for patient care to all that she does, leveraging quality and accountability. In addition, she has enhanced the quality outcomes with her team of therapists and aides.
Surgeon recognized nationally for carpal tunnel procedure
Dr. Diane C. Riley, an orthopedic surgeon with Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, has been recognized by the Institute of Advanced Ultrasound Guided Procedures as a national Center of Excellence Physician for carpal tunnel release with UltraGuideCTR™ and real-time ultrasound guidance.
Riley was the first surgeon in New England to offer carpal tunnel release with UltraGuideCTR and ultrasound guidance. In less than a year, more than 200 patients have been treated at APD, a member of Dartmouth Health, with this minimally invasive technique. She also offers minimally invasive trigger finger release with UltraGuideTFR.
A graduate of Dartmouth College and the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Riley is a board-certified hand surgeon who specializes in the hand, wrist, and elbow. She is a member of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, where she served on the public education committee, and is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. She has practiced in the Upper Valley for almost 25 years.
Ellis honored as top financial adviser
Eric Ellis, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in Bedford was recognized as one of the “Advisors to Watch Under $1Bil” by AdvisorHub, a publication covering the wealth management industry.
Ellis was chosen based on his growth, the quality of his practice, and his character. The publication evaluated adviser nominations according to their assets under management, number of client relationships and acquisitions, years of experience, professional designations, community involvement, and the makeup of her team, among other criteria.
Ellis is part of Pilothouse Wealth Planning, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC.
Two promoted at Ledyard Financial Advisors
Susan Renaud and Jeff Trombly have been promoted at Ledyard Financial Advisors.
Renaud has been named strategy and business transition planning director, along with her senior financial adviser position. She will advise clients looking to sell or transition their business. Renaud joined Ledyard Financial Advisors in June of 2015 as a senior financial adviser. She has more than 30 years of experience in finance, operations and financial services. She has also been appointed to the Ledyard Financial Advisors Senior Leadership Team. She previously served as director of strategic integration with Dartmouth-Hitchcock, CFO at King Arthur Flour, Mergers and Acquisitions consultant with PwC London, and held various roles at Ben & Jerry’s in Vermont, London and Paris. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in accounting from The University of Texas and the Sloan Masters in Leadership and Strategy from London Business School. She is a certified public accountant, a certified financial planner and a certified exit planning adviser.
Trombly has been named Medicare insurance specialist, along with his senior portfolio manager position. He has held his health insurance license in New Hampshire since 2001 and began offering Medicare plans to clients in 2013. He joined Ledyard Financial Advisors in 2016 and is based in the New London office. He has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. His background includes positions as a financial adviser with Merrill Lynch in Portland, Maine and Morgan Stanley in Manchester. He has also held positions with Charter Trust, Chase Manhattan Bank and MassMutual Financial Group, giving him a broad exposure to all segments of the financial services industry. He holds a bachelor of arts in economics from Bates College.