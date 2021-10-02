AmeriHealth Caritas appoints Keena
PHILADELPHIA — AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, has appointed William T. Keena as market president of its New Hampshire plan, AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire.
A proven Medicaid managed care leader with experience, Keena most recently served as vice president of operations for New Hampshire Healthy Families. He previously held health plan operations leadership roles at WellCare, Amerigroup and Cigna.
Reynolds promoted by accounting firm
MANCHESTER — Baker Newman Noyes (BNN), a nationally recognized top 100 accounting and advisory firm, announced that Kory Reynolds, CPA, MST, has been promoted to senior manager in the tax practice, working with clients on tax planning and compliance with an emphasis on complex partnership and S-Corp considerations. He primarily serves clients in construction, real estate and professional services. Reynolds earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Plymouth State University and a master’s degree in taxation from Northeastern University.
Dahlberg takes post with TF-Moran
BEDFORD — Michael Dahlberg has joined TFMoran, Inc. as an Assistant Vice President and Survey Department Manager in the Bedford office. Mr. Dahlberg is a member of the New Hampshire Board of Land Surveyors and is licensed in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont. He is also a certified New Hampshire Septic System Designer.
Dahlberg has nearly 40 years of experience in surveying, including 25 years as owner of Dahlberg Land Services.
Markus joins Cheshire hospital
KEENE — Cheshire Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Sarah Markus to the Emergency Department. Prior to coming to Cheshire, Dr. Markus recently finished her residency in emergency medicine at Denver Health Medical Center in Denver.
Dr. Markus has additional previous clinical experience at Colorado Mountain Medical in Edwards, Colo., where she served as a clinical assistant.
Abood takes VP role at Bank of NH
BEDFORD — Tricia Abood has joined Bank of New Hampshire as Vice President – Bedford Banking Office Manager.
Abood has 30 years of banking and financial services experience and 17 years in progressively responsible management positions. In her role as banking office manager, she will be responsible for management of the office’s deposit portfolio, customer relationship management, new business development and community engagement.
McLean joins board of Catholic Charities
MANCHESTER — Catholic Charities NH, one of the state’s largest social services organizations, announced the appointment of Portsmouth resident Jeff McLean to its Board of Trustees.
McLean is a seasoned entrepreneur and business owner with extensive experience in public policy, digital marketing and information technology. He currently works with Insurcomm in Portsmouth and is the owner of Jeff McLean LLC, a digital consultancy focused on managing and implementing technical solutions. Prior to that, he held various public policy roles. His technology experience includes positions at Fidelity Investments, United Technologies and the United States Department of Defense.
McLean, who has served on the Resource Development Committee at Catholic Charities NH for the past two years, is also a Parish Council Member at Corpus Christi Parish in Portsmouth and is a former Board member for Friends Forever.
Waldow Austin, Lyon join lawfirm
MANCHESTER — Sheehan Phinney has welcomed two new attorneys to the firm, Nicole Waldow Austin and Jennifer P. Lyon, who will work primarily out of the Manchester office.
Austin has joined the firm’s Healthcare and Corporate Practice Groups. Prior to joining Sheehan Phinney, Austin served as a term law clerk to the Honorable Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, Associate Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court. Before turning to the law, she spent over six years working for a multinational, Fortune 500 company as a business consultant and project manager.
Lyon has joined the firm’s Business Litigation Group. Prior to joining Sheehan Phinney, she was an intern at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of NH, as well as the Rockingham County Superior Court as a judicial intern, and the ACLU-NH Immigrants’ Rights Project where she did appellate work. Lyon also completed a year-long practicum with the New England Innocence Project.
Lawrence joins Ted Herbert faculty
Susan Lawrence has joined the faculty of the Ted Herbert Music School. She will teach piano to students of all ages and levels. She is a classically trained pianist, and music minister/director at he Parish of the Transfiguration in Manchester, as well as organist, choir director, piano teacher and harpist. She is a former private elementary school music teacher and is experienced in teaching students of all ages and abilities